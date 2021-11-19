Jackson scores 49 unanswered points to power past Summit in Class 5 quarterfinal

“They are the defending state champs for a reason,” Stewart said. “They capitalize on everything. They find the weak spot and find things. They make plays.”

Krobath caught three passes for 104 yards and both Summit touchdowns. One of the Falcons most versatile and important pieces, Krobath was unable to play most of the second half due to injury. He was dinged up after last week’s win over Eureka and was already unable to play defense. He was completely out after getting dinged up in the third quarter.

“I couldn’t really tackle,” Krobath said. “But, I could be useful catching balls.”

Without Krobath more players were moved into different spots which is why Vu was so gassed that he cramped up in the third quarter. He had been pulled into duty.

“Drew couldn’t play defense. That really hurts us,” Stewart said. “That has a trickle down effect where we had to move pieces around. Not that it may have made a difference. Jackson is really good.”

Summit took its time walking off the field. The best season in school history had just come to a bitter end. As the Falcons hugged and savored their last few moments, the seniors went down the line talking to and hugging the underclassmen. The program is in their hands now.