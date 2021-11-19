Jackson scores 49 unanswered points to power past Summit in Class 5 quarterfinal

JACKSON — Samuel Vu collapsed to the turf.
A sophomore defensive back for the Summit football team, he had been in hot pursuit of Jackson junior receiver Isaiah Davis when his leg locked up with cramps Friday night.
All Vu could do was grab his leg and watch as Davis went the next 50 yards to the end zone for his third touchdown of the night as Jackson rolled to a 49-14 Class 5 quarterfinal win over Summit at The Pit.
The reigning Class 5 champion, Jackson (12-0) advanced to play at Webb City (9-3) in the semifinals next weekend. It’s the third consecutive semifinal appearance for the Indians, who have won 26 consecutive games.
Even more impressive is Jackson won its 31st successive game at home. The Indians have gone five full seasons since they walked out of The Pit with a loss.
“This is the seniors last game on this field and we talked about it before the game and the guys were really excited about it,” Jackson coach Brent Eckley said. “It’s a special thing.”
For about a quarter, it appeared those streaks could be in danger. Summit (11-1) scored on its third play of the game when senior quarterback Mason Brown hit senior receiver Drew Krobath in stride down the left sideline for a 77-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
Jackson promptly fumbled the ball on the ensuing kickoff and Summit recovered on Jackson’s 30-yard line. Three plays later Brown hit Krobath again, this time for a 16-yard score, to give the Falcons a 14-0 lead with 8 minutes and 54 seconds to play in the first.
Eckley couldn’t remember the last time his team trailed by 14. He thinks it was the 2019 Class 5 title game, which was the last time the Indians lost.
Despite being in a position they haven’t been in nearly two full years, the Indians responded by playing their normal game.
They simply overwhelmed Summit’s defense. Senior quarterback Cameron Marchi directed the Indians down the field on their second drive. Junior quarterback Tony Williams capped the 12-play, 80-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
After making the Indians slow roll on their first drive, the Falcons got both barrels of Jackson’s explosive offense.
It took the Indians four plays to tie the game at 14 when Marchi found junior receiver Isaiah Davis down the left sideline for a 46-yard touchdown with 1:27 in the first.
The second quarter belonged to Kannen Turley. Jackson’s standout senior receiver got behind Summit’s defense and Marchi didn’t miss him. Turley went 77 yards for his first touchdown of the night. His second was an 88-yard scamper that gave the Indians a 28-14 lead with 1:11 to play in the half.
“I was really proud, they’re so resilient,” Eckley said.
Summit kicked off to start the third quarter and things took another turn. The Falcons were hit with a personal foul and senior defensive end Brandon Perks was called for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that resulted in his ejection.
Jackson began the third quarter on Summit’s 32. Junior running back Tony Williams fumbled on the first play and Summit recovered but losing Perks was another hurdle the Falcons struggled to overcome.
“We lost our composure,” Summit coach Eric Stewart said. “When we lost our composure it trickled down to everything.”
As Summit tried to dig its way out of the hole, Jackson continued to bury it. Brown was intercepted twice. Sophomore receiver Tyler Metz made a 38-yard reception but was stripped and fumbled into the end zone which the Indians pounced on.
On the third play of the ensuing drive, Marchi hit Davis for his 90-yard touchdown to make it 42-14 with six seconds to play in the third.
For the game, Marchi completed 17 of 23 passes for 513 yards and six touchdowns. Davis caught six passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Kannen Turley hauled in five passes for 214 yards and scored twice all in the first half.
Entering the game, Summit’s defense had given up 44 points all season.
“They are the defending state champs for a reason,” Stewart said. “They capitalize on everything. They find the weak spot and find things. They make plays.”
Krobath caught three passes for 104 yards and both Summit touchdowns. One of the Falcons most versatile and important pieces, Krobath was unable to play most of the second half due to injury. He was dinged up after last week’s win over Eureka and was already unable to play defense. He was completely out after getting dinged up in the third quarter.
“I couldn’t really tackle,” Krobath said. “But, I could be useful catching balls.”
Without Krobath more players were moved into different spots which is why Vu was so gassed that he cramped up in the third quarter. He had been pulled into duty.
“Drew couldn’t play defense. That really hurts us,” Stewart said. “That has a trickle down effect where we had to move pieces around. Not that it may have made a difference. Jackson is really good.”
Summit took its time walking off the field. The best season in school history had just come to a bitter end. As the Falcons hugged and savored their last few moments, the seniors went down the line talking to and hugging the underclassmen. The program is in their hands now.
“We may have got beat pretty bad tonight but the overall foundation of our program is trending where we want it,” Stewart said. “These seniors, I told them, where this program goes after today is because of them. I think we’re going nowhere but up. We’ve got that foundation now to sustain some success.”