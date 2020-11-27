Jackson sets tone early, rolls to Class 5 semifinal win over Fort Zumwalt North

O'FALLON, Mo. — Chris Futrell knew what was coming.
But the Fort Zumwalt North senior linebacker/running back and his teammates were powerless to stop the Jackson High football machine.
Jackson scored four first-quarter touchdowns on its way to a 49-14 win in a Class 5 state semifinal Friday at North.
Jackson (13-0), which has outscored its opponents 737-158, will face either Webb City (11-1) or Platte County (11-1) in the state title game at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Helias High in Jefferson City.
Last year's Class 5 state runner-up, Jackson took charge early and never let up in methodically building a 28-0 lead in the opening 11 minutes and 33 seconds.
Zumwalt North (11-2), which lost in the state semifinals for the second consecutive season, spent a good majority of the week preparing for Jackson's high-powered offense.
"We thought they were going to come out passing and they just ran right at us," Futrell said. "They were the better team tonight."
North coach Joe Bacon agreed, "That's a great football team. We're a very, very good football team, but we couldn't stay with them. They beat us in all three phases of the game."
The Panthers were hoping to reach the state title game for the second time in school history. They lost to Vianney 49-14 in the 2016 state championship contest.
North carried an 11-game winning streak into the affair following 60-43 loss at Battle in the first week of the campaign.
"I think we were ready," Futrell said. "They did what they had to do. We left it all out there — it just wasn't enough."
Jackson took the game by the throat early with touchdowns on its first four possessions. North managed just one first down the first three times it had the ball.
"We executed really well on offense," Jackson coach Brent Eckley said. "We were physical throughout the game."
Jackson senior running back Daniel Dickerson led the way with four touchdowns. Senior quarterback Cael Welker also ran for two scores.
Eckley forbids his players to speak with the media, but they were all smiles after the contest, which went into turbo-clock mode just 84 seconds into the second half.
Jackson took advantage of a blocked punt to score on its second play from scrimmage. Dickerson muscled up the middle from 2 yards out after just 2:55.
Following a North three-and-out, Welker pumped the lead to 14-0 with a 6-yard burst up the middle. Tony Williams set up the score with runs of 25 and 11 yards.
Jackson then capitalized on a short field when Dickerson plowed over from the 8-yard-line to push the lead to 21-0 with 2:42 left in the opening period.
Welker, who didn't throw for a touchdown for the first time this season, ended a near-perfect period with a 44-yard scoring scamper on an option to the right side.
North got on the board late in the first half on a 37-yard scoring strike from quarterback Jack Newcomb to Chris Reckel.
Jackson, which has scored at least 49 points in all 13 games, is looking to wipe out the taste of an overtime loss to Carthage in last year's Class 5 title game.
"We did not play very well," Bacon said. "But, they are so great. I would have loved to have seen what we could have done if we played our best."
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Jackson football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Jackson football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Jackson football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Jackson football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Jackson football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Jackson football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Jackson football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Jackson football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Jackson football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Jackson football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Jackson football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Jackson football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Jackson football
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.