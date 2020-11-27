Jackson sets tone early, rolls to Class 5 semifinal win over Fort Zumwalt North

North carried an 11-game winning streak into the affair following 60-43 loss at Battle in the first week of the campaign.

"I think we were ready," Futrell said. "They did what they had to do. We left it all out there — it just wasn't enough."

Jackson took the game by the throat early with touchdowns on its first four possessions. North managed just one first down the first three times it had the ball.

"We executed really well on offense," Jackson coach Brent Eckley said. "We were physical throughout the game."

Jackson senior running back Daniel Dickerson led the way with four touchdowns. Senior quarterback Cael Welker also ran for two scores.

Eckley forbids his players to speak with the media, but they were all smiles after the contest, which went into turbo-clock mode just 84 seconds into the second half.

Jackson took advantage of a blocked punt to score on its second play from scrimmage. Dickerson muscled up the middle from 2 yards out after just 2:55.

Following a North three-and-out, Welker pumped the lead to 14-0 with a 6-yard burst up the middle. Tony Williams set up the score with runs of 25 and 11 yards.