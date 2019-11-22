Eureka's Jake McCollum (55) and Eureka's Jhalon Asher-Sanders (10) make the tackle during a Class 5 quarterfinal game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Jackson High School in Jackson, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
JACKSON — With every down, Brent Eckley watched the chip on his defense's shoulder get bigger.
And bigger.
“Our defense in practice on Wednesday was about ready to lay it down,” said Eckley, Jackson's football coach. “It was good practice and good work for us but our defensive guys didn't feel very good practicing.”
The fire burned in the Indians until Friday.
Jackson unleashed it on Eureka.
Behind a dazzling defensive effort and a dynamic offensive attack, Jackson beat Eureka 29-14 in a Class 5 quarterfinal at “The Pit” on the campus of Jackson High.
Jackson (12-0) advanced to play the winner of Raytown and Staley in a semifinal. Raytown and Staley are set to play their quarterfinal matchup Saturday afternoon.
It's the first semifinal appearance for Jackson since 2008 when eventual champion Hazelwood East knocked them out.
The Indians offense gets a lot of the attention as Eckley is regarded across the state as an excellent offensive tactician who's set school records at previous stops at Montgomery County and Union.
The defense, however, stole the show Friday night.
“They played outstanding. They were super physical. They're not a real big crew there,” Eckley said. “They played with great leverage tonight. Our linebackers played really well tonight.”
Eureka (10-2) punted on its first three drives and was unable to establish the run. Senior running back Teddy Bielecki rushed for 34 yards on 16 carries. He was stripped on Eureka's first possession of the third quarter at the Jackson 31-yard-line. It was the only turnover of the game for the Wildcats but one that hurt as Jackson held a 14-7 lead at halftime.
“We struggled on offense that put us in some bad spots, some tough turnovers that put us in tough situations,” Eureka coach Jake Sumner said.
Junior quarterback Carter Davis has shown the ability to make plays with his feet. He never took a sack but when he did tuck the ball to run, the holes that appeared in front of him disappeared in a hurry. His longest rush of the night was for eight yards as the Indians rallied to the ball with speed.
“We've got good speed at linebacker,” Eckely said. “They key part of it was our defensive line held point and held leverage and allowed our linebackers to flow smoothly. They were able to pursue.”
When Eureka's offense had success, it came through the air. Davis completed 8 of 13 passes for 103 yards and one touchdown. He hit junior Tommie Davis for a 4-yard touchdown that cut the deficit to 14-7 with 4 minutes and 22 seconds to play in the second quarter.
But Carter Davis did not finish the game. On his last rush of the night, he scrambled to the right sideline where he was tackled awkwardly with 44 seconds to play in the third quarter. He immediately writhed on the turf in pain and removed his helmet. The game was delayed for about 15 minutes as Davis was attended to by medical personnel. He was eventually taken from the field on a stretcher then loaded into an ambulance and whisked away to the hospital. The preliminary indications are a significant fracture in his lower leg.
“You hate to see that happen to the young man,” Sumner said. “He's a competitor and a warrior and how much he's grown up.”
Eureka trailed 21-7 when Davis was injured. Senior Marvin Brown stepped in under center. He completed 2 of 6 passes for 34 yards. He rushed for 26 yards and scored a 3-yard touchdown that made it 27-14 with 6:04 to play.
Eureka got two cracks at an onside kick and was unable to recover. When Jackson running back Seth Waters scored from 23 yards out with 9:03 to play, it all but sealed the win.
On the night, Waters rushed for 91 yards on 19 carries and scored twice. Junior quarterback Cael Welker completed 13 of 23 passes for 166 yards. He rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns, too.
Jackson's offense, which stalled out on its first two drives when it didn't convert on fourth down, became stronger as the game wore on.
“They were dynamic,” Eureka senior linebacker Jake McCollum said. “They did things well and we weren't able to execute and get off blocks. We weren't able to make plays on balls like we can.”
The Wildcats did manage to score after Davis was taken from the field, but the entire team was rattled by his injury. It was incredibly difficult for the players and the coaches to put the injury out of their minds and focus on the next play.
“That's just terrible. We're praying for him,” McCollum said. “In that moment we had our heads above the football game. We were just praying for him over on the sideline.”
