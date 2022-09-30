Jackson's late touchdown helps Marquette to comeback win over Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD — Marquette is the latest team to hand a painful loss to the Kirkwood Pioneers.

Junior running back Justin Jackson scored on a 14-yard run up the middle with 1 minute and 31 seconds to play Friday, giving the Mustangs a dramatic 20-17 victory in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool game.

Jackson’s TD culminated a seven-play, 80-yard drive, and followed a missed 33-yard field goal by the Pioneers that would have put them ahead by seven.

“I’m very proud of us,” Jackson said. “We played four quarters, came back and got the win. We had to stick together, think about the next person and do it for him.”

The victory lifted the Mustangs to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Kirkwood slipped to 2-3 and 1-2. The Pioneers’ three losses are by a total of five points.

“We knew it was going to be 48 minutes of tough football,” Marquette coach Mike Stewart said. “Every year, we’re either climbing out of a hole against Kirkwood or we’re just in a dogfight all the way to the end.

“We’re really proud of the kids that they were able to fight through some of their own adversity that they were putting on themselves with penalties and stuff like that. We were able to work through that and come out on top.”

The Mustangs, who overcame deficits of 10-7 and 17-13, got the ball on their 20-yard-line after the missed field goal with 3:45 remaining.

Two first downs advanced Marquette to the Kirkwood 49. Senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand then hit senior Gavin Marsh with a 21-yard pass to the 29, and Kirkwood was called for a horse-tackle penalty that put the ball at the 14.

“It is what it is,” Kirkwood coach Jeremy Maclin said. “I don’t know if it was necessarily a horse-collar. I thought it was on the back of the jersey. But here’s the deal — we still had a chance to stop them. We were up four and they needed a touchdown and got the touchdown. As a team, we didn’t get the job done.”

Jackson wasted no time, powering through the line of scrimmage, protecting the ball against strip attempts and carrying two Pioneers into the end zone. The PAT by sophomore Brendan Kirwan made it a three-point game.

“I knew I had to punch it in,” said Jackson, who finished with 98 yards on 19 carries. “I had to do something to score. We got that far, we couldn’t just let it go. I had to push myself in there.”

Maclin spent several minutes addressing his team following the emotional defeat.

“With us, it’s the same thing every week,” Maclin said. “We have yet to put it together. We’ve lost two games by a point and another game by three points. All of them are games in which we led. We’ve got to figure it out

“We’ve been in situations to ice the games and we haven’t done it. Instead of going forward, we’re going backwards. We had a chance to make stops. Instead of getting stops, they score. As coaches, we’ve got to do a better job.”

Kirkwood had one final possession after Jackson’s go-ahead touchdown, taking over at its 43 with 1:24 left. But on a fourth-and-one play, junior quarterback Creighton Wise’s pass to junior Jaiden Sloan was incomplete.

Marquette then ran out the final 59 seconds, securing its fourth consecutive victory over the Pioneers after 11 straight losses to its league foe.

“It’s not easy to play (Kirkwood). They’re a great football program,” Stewart said. “If you can come out on top, however you get the job done, you know you’ve built some character along the way as your program got through things.

“Kirkwood is the best three-loss team in the state. I’ll tell you that right now.”

That’s little consolation to Maclin, who also was disappointed by three turnovers committed by the Pioneers.

“That’s three extra possessions for those guys,” Maclin said. “But listen, we’re going to come back to practice. We’re going to try to get better. We’re going to try to learn from our mistakes. We’ve got to grow as a football team. Coaches, players, everybody together.”

Marquette took a 7-0 lead on Ahlbrand’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Marsh in the first quarter. Kirkwood answered with a 23-yard touchdown pass from senior Omar Hopkins to sophomore Larry Robinson to tie the game.

Senior Myles Kruger hit a 21-yard field goal with four seconds left in the second quarter to put Kirkwood ahead 10-7 at halftime. Marquette took a 13-10 lead on Ahlbrand’s 4-yard run in the third quarter. Senior Deion Brown answered with a 7-yard TD run on the Pioneers’ next possession to make it 17-13.