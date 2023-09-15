O'FALLON, Ill. — Jake Curry and Joey DeMare have been building a chemistry outside of practice that paid off again Friday night.

The seniors led Edwardsville to a 47-14 victory at O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference football game.

"We started playing catch at the end of our sophomore year," said Curry, the Tigers' quarterback. "We’ve been going two or three days a week nonstop for three years."

Edwardsville (4-0 overall, 1-0 SWC), the No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, has won three of the last five meetings against O'Fallon, including a seven-point victory in the Class 8A playoffs last year.

Curry connected with DeMare five times for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

"They have such a connection," Edwardsville coach Kelsey Pickering said. "We have that with a lot of our receivers. They all work so well with Jake. They just built that connection and have worked at it."

Curry, a SIU Carbondale commit, completed 16 of 19 passes for 248 yards and three scores while rushing for 39 yards and two TDs.

The five touchdowns he accounted for were reminiscent of his four-touchdown performance against O'Fallon last year in the first round of the postseason.

Edwardsville has scored 47 points in three consecutive games after putting up 30 in its season-opening win over Jackson.

After what Curry felt was a lackluster performance in Week 2 against Cahokia, he felt the Tigers had a renewed focus leading up to their showdown with O'Fallon (2-2, 0-1 SWC), which lost its second game in a row.

"This week in practice everyone was focused," Curry said. "Everyone was mentality prepared. Cahokia is a nonconference game, they kind of beat up on us. We knew if we came out soft, it would be a different story."

Exceptional special teams

The scoreboard could have looked a lot different to start the game.

O'Fallon drove to Edwardsville's 4-yard line and was ready for a chip-shot field goal.

Then it was a race between senior Kellen Brnfre and junior Clayton Lakatos when the ball was snapped to see which Edwardsville player could get the block first.

"We were talking about in practice," Brnfre said. "I told Clayton they can’t block both of us, they have to pick one."

Lakatos beat his senior teammate and swatted the attempt away before junior Jaydon Cole scooped the ball up and sprinted 96 yards untouched to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead.

Also, Tigers senior Parker Eyre got his hands on a punt in the third quarter, picking up the special teams' second blocked kick of the game to set up Edwardsville with a short field that Curry cashed in on.

"Anytime you give a team like that extra points, with special teams and short fields, it’s tough to climb out of that hole," O'Fallon coach Byron Gettis said.

Key mistake

O'Fallon forced a fumble, which it scooped and scored from 90 yards out, but a block in the back penalty wiped out the score.

"We had an uncharacteristic, undisciplined (penalty)," Gettis said. "When you have a young team, it’s tough to get back and that was a big momentum (shift) for us. Anytime we can score, that was our opportunity and we didn’t take advantage of it."

Tigers defense sterling again

Edwardsville gave up a 53-yard touchdown pass from O'Fallon quarterback Braylon Grayson to Kortez Rupert in the first quarter.

After that, the Tigers were nails on defense.

"That’s what we talk about," Pickering said. "We want to come out and limit people up and down the field. It’s nice to see that defensive payoff."

The Tigers gave up just 159 yards of offense before a running clock early in the fourth quarter.

Edwardsville also forced two fumbles in the first half.

Brnfre has big second half

With the success of DeMare, Brnfre was feeling a little left out in the first half.

The senior was held without a catch through the first 24 minutes of the game.

"I was a little frustrated, but my team was handling business while I was out," Brnfre said.

In the second half, the explosive receiver took his chance.

The 6-foot receiver had five receptions for 107 yards in the second half and a touchdown.

"At half, the screen was open so we needed to get it to him a little more and we marched down the field," Curry said.

Pickering hits milestone

The first-year Edwardsville coach notched something his predecessor wasn't able to do on Friday.

Something that hasn't been done in a while for the storied Edwardsville program.

In four games, the new head coach has four wins. Something that Matt Martin, Mark Bliss and even hall of famer Tim Dougherty weren't able to achieve in their starts.

"It isn’t me — it’s our team," Pickering said. "That’s an attribute to our staff and our kids.

Edwardsville 47, O'Fallon 14