Jefferson Blue Jays at Duchesne Pioneers

On Duchesne: Made it a dozen district championships with its revenge win over Lutheran St. Charles. … Pioneers scored 16 unanswered points to win for the first time in five tries against Lutheran St. Charles. … Makes first quarterfinal appearance since 2012. … Faces Jefferson for the first time in school history. … Freshman quarterback Taron Peete has thrown for 900 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted eight times. … Sophomore running back Antwon Hayden has rushed for 928 yards and 14 touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Jamond Mathis has rushed for 399 yards and eight touchdowns and caught seven passes for 126 yards and three scores. … Sophomore receiver Amorion Oliphant has made 12 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Nate DeGuentz has made 95 tackles and four interceptions. … On the defensive line Mathis has made 47 tackles and 14 sacks. ... Sophomore linebacker Keshawn Hayden has made 48 tackles and nine sacks.