Jefferson Blue Jays at Duchesne Pioneers
Jefferson Blue Jays at Duchesne Pioneers

10/30/2020 - Football - D2 C1 playoff - Jefferson vs St. Pius X

Jefferson senior running back Colby Ott (24) cuts back to avoid the tackle attempt of St. Pius X Lancers junior linebacker Kyle Smith (30) during District 2 Class 1 1st round playoff game played on Friday October 30, 2020 at Jefferson R7 High School in Festus, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

What: Class 2 quarterfinal.

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Jefferson 8-2; Duchesne 9-1.

Rankings: Duchesne, No. 8 Class 2 Missouri Media.

Last week: Jefferson 42, New Madrid County Central 20; Duchesne 16, Lutheran St. Charles 13.

Up next: Winner faces Liberty-Mountain View or Lamar in a semifinal.

Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.

On Jefferson: Won first district championship in school history. … Faces Duchesne for the first time in school history. …Last loss this season came to powerhouse Valle Catholic after a two-week quarantine. … Has won six in a row. … Junior quarterback Drew Breeze has thrown for 864 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. … Senior running back Dylan Schnitzler has rushed for 974 yards and 17 touchdowns. … Senior running back Will Schnitzler has rushed for 683 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Senior running back Colby Ott has rushed for 632 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 341 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Dawson Jakoubek has made 123 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks. … Senior defensive lineman Steve Stephens has made 53 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. … At defensive back Will Schnitzler has made four interceptions and Ott has made three.

On Duchesne: Made it a dozen district championships with its revenge win over Lutheran St. Charles. … Pioneers scored 16 unanswered points to win for the first time in five tries against Lutheran St. Charles. … Makes first quarterfinal appearance since 2012. … Faces Jefferson for the first time in school history. … Freshman quarterback Taron Peete has thrown for 900 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted eight times. … Sophomore running back Antwon Hayden has rushed for 928 yards and 14 touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Jamond Mathis has rushed for 399 yards and eight touchdowns and caught seven passes for 126 yards and three scores. … Sophomore receiver Amorion Oliphant has made 12 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Nate DeGuentz has made 95 tackles and four interceptions. … On the defensive line Mathis has made 47 tackles and 14 sacks. ... Sophomore linebacker Keshawn Hayden has made 48 tackles and nine sacks.

