Jefferson Blue Jays at Lamar Tigers

What: Class 2 semifinal.
When: 3 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Jefferson 9-2; Lamar 10-1.
Rankings: Lamar, No. 2 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Jefferson 24, Duchesne 6; Lamar 32, Mountain View-Liberty 8.
Up next: Winner of Palmyra and St. Pius X Kansas City in the championship at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Blair Oaks High.
On Jefferson: Makes first semifinal appearance in school history two weeks after it won its first district championship. … Has never faced Lamar. … Held Duchesne to a season-low six points scored. … Relies on a run-heavy offense. Ran 62 plays from scrimmage against Duchesne, all rushes, and held the ball for more than 33 minutes. … Senior running back Dylan Schnitzler has rushed for 1,152 yards and 18 touchdowns. … Senior running back Colby Ott has rushed for 696 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s caught 22 passes for 341 yards and six scores. … Senior running back Will Schnitzler has rushed for 710 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Junior quarterback Drew Breeze has thrown for 864 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. … Senior linebacker Dawson Jakoubek has 129 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks. … Junior defensive back Robbie Hurley has 68 tackles. … Four players have at least three sacks. … At defensive back Will Schnitzler has four interceptions and Ott has three.
On Lamar: Perennial Class 2 powerhouse set the state record for most consecutive state championships when it won seven in a row between 2011 and 2017. … Makes 11th semifinal appearance in 12 seasons. Lost to Ava in quarterfinal round last season. ... Since October 2, has not allowed any opponent to score more than 14 points and has held five of its six opponents to single digits. … Offense is run heavy and has racked up more than 3,200 yards this season. … Running backs Case Tucker and Logan Crockett have combined for nearly 2,000 yards and at least 34 touchdowns.
