Jefferson Blue Jays at Lamar Tigers

On Jefferson: Makes first semifinal appearance in school history two weeks after it won its first district championship. … Has never faced Lamar. … Held Duchesne to a season-low six points scored. … Relies on a run-heavy offense. Ran 62 plays from scrimmage against Duchesne, all rushes, and held the ball for more than 33 minutes. … Senior running back Dylan Schnitzler has rushed for 1,152 yards and 18 touchdowns. … Senior running back Colby Ott has rushed for 696 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s caught 22 passes for 341 yards and six scores. … Senior running back Will Schnitzler has rushed for 710 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Junior quarterback Drew Breeze has thrown for 864 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. … Senior linebacker Dawson Jakoubek has 129 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks. … Junior defensive back Robbie Hurley has 68 tackles. … Four players have at least three sacks. … At defensive back Will Schnitzler has four interceptions and Ott has three.