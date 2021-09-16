Jefferson Blue Jays at St. Pius X Lancers

On Jefferson: Broke a two-game skid to St. Pius X last season with a 33-0 victory. Holds a 6-5 edge in the series since it began in 2012. Outscored its first three opponents 139-14. … Senior quarterback Drew Breeze has completed 26 of 39 passes for 504 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Sam Stokes has rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Will Breeze has rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Seven different players have rushed for at least one touchdown this season. Senior tight end Colton Richardson has caught seven passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Six different players have caught three or more passes. … At linebacker Richardson has 26 tackles, two tackles for loss and recovered two fumbles. At linebacker Stokes has 21 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Defense has four interceptions and three sacks.