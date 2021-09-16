Jefferson Blue Jays at St. Pius X Lancers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Jefferson 3-0; St. Pius X 2-1.
Rankings: Jefferson, No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Jefferson 48, Herculaneum 14; St. Pius X 22, Grandview 12.
Stream: AmeritimeSports.net, requires a $10 per month subscription.
On Jefferson: Broke a two-game skid to St. Pius X last season with a 33-0 victory. Holds a 6-5 edge in the series since it began in 2012. Outscored its first three opponents 139-14. … Senior quarterback Drew Breeze has completed 26 of 39 passes for 504 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Sam Stokes has rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Will Breeze has rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Seven different players have rushed for at least one touchdown this season. Senior tight end Colton Richardson has caught seven passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Six different players have caught three or more passes. … At linebacker Richardson has 26 tackles, two tackles for loss and recovered two fumbles. At linebacker Stokes has 21 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Defense has four interceptions and three sacks.
On St. Pius X: Won two in a row after losing to Monroe City 42-14 in Week 1. Senior quarterback Collin Smith has completed 13 of 45 passes for 180 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior Nathan Ruble has rushed for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He’s caught a team-high five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Drew Merseal has two receptions for 22 yards and two touchdowns. … At linebacker Ruble has 53 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Michael Argana has made 46 tackles and one tackle for loss.