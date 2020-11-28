Jefferson falls in Class 2 semifinal to juggernaut Lamar

The Blue Jays gained 1,263 yards on the ground in their first four playoff games.

"Overall (Lamar is) just a great team that is well-coached," Jefferson senior running back Colby Ott said. "They came prepared and executed their plays well."

Lamar ran the ball 35 times for 346 yards and totaled 404 yards of total offense, with sophomore Logan Crockett leading the way with 167 yards on six carries and two touchdowns.

Senior Will Schnitzler led the Blue Jays with 73 yards and scored a late touchdown to break up Lamar's shutout.

The Blue Jays gave up a 60-yard touchdown run to Lamar's Logan Crockett less than a minute into the game and then turned the ball over on the ensuing kickoff. Lamar's Cade Griffith scored on an 8-yard run for a 14-0 lead.

"You cannot make mistakes like that against good football teams," Rouggly said. "We paid for that. And it was just a snowball effect after that."

Lamar's lead grew to 35-0 by halftime.

Rouggly pointed out his seniors for winning the program's first district championship and making the first semifinal appearance in its nine-year existence.

"They're such a good group," Rouggly said. "To make history the way they did and then do it during a pandemic at that, it just shows you that these kids will be great people. I think our future is extremely bright with kids like these."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.