Jefferson falls in Class 2 semifinal to juggernaut Lamar

LAMAR — Jefferson's football team has made a habit of running through opponents all season long on its historic first foray into the final four.
The Blue Jays got a taste of their own medicine Saturday, falling 42-7 at perennial powerhouse Lamar in a Class 2 semifinal.
"They beat us at the game that we try and beat others with," Jefferson coach Alex Rouggly said. "That's a testament to their coaching staff and kids. You just tip your cap to them and move forward."
Lamar (11-1) will play St. Pius X of Kanas City (12-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Blair Oaks High School in the Class 2 state championship. St. Pius defeated Palmyra 31-14 in the other Class 2 semifinal.
Led by first-year head coach Jared Beshore, Lamar is in search of its eighth state title after winning seven in a row from 2011-17. Beshore played for the teams from 2011-13 that got the tradition rolling.
"It's a great opportunity and right now, I'm enjoying this, but I am thinking about that," Beshore said. "Not every single program or coach gets this opportunity, and I'm just blessed and thankful."
Jefferson (9-3) was held to 128 rushing yards on 28 carries against Lamar's stifling defense. Jefferson's leading rusher, senior Dylan Schnitzler, was limited to just 17 yards on five carries.
The Blue Jays gained 1,263 yards on the ground in their first four playoff games.
"Overall (Lamar is) just a great team that is well-coached," Jefferson senior running back Colby Ott said. "They came prepared and executed their plays well."
Lamar ran the ball 35 times for 346 yards and totaled 404 yards of total offense, with sophomore Logan Crockett leading the way with 167 yards on six carries and two touchdowns.
Senior Will Schnitzler led the Blue Jays with 73 yards and scored a late touchdown to break up Lamar's shutout.
The Blue Jays gave up a 60-yard touchdown run to Lamar's Logan Crockett less than a minute into the game and then turned the ball over on the ensuing kickoff. Lamar's Cade Griffith scored on an 8-yard run for a 14-0 lead.
"You cannot make mistakes like that against good football teams," Rouggly said. "We paid for that. And it was just a snowball effect after that."
Lamar's lead grew to 35-0 by halftime.
Rouggly pointed out his seniors for winning the program's first district championship and making the first semifinal appearance in its nine-year existence.
"They're such a good group," Rouggly said. "To make history the way they did and then do it during a pandemic at that, it just shows you that these kids will be great people. I think our future is extremely bright with kids like these."
