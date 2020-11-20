Jefferson grinds past Duchesne, into semifinal round for first time

ST. CHARLES — Jefferson R-7 senior running back Dylan Schnitzler never gets bored.

But he admits that at times the Blue Jays offense can appear a little tedious.

"We run up the middle, run up the middle and then do it all over again," he said. "If you're watching us, I guess that can get a little dull."

Dull — but so effective.

Jefferson executed its smash-mouth brand of football to perfection Friday, mashing its way to a 24-6 win over Duchesne in a Class 2 state quarterfinal contest in St. Charles.

The Blue Jays (9-2), who have won seven in a row, advanced to face either Lamar (9-1) or Mountain Grove (10-2) in a semifinal contest next weekend. Lamar faces Mountain Grove on Saturday. If Lamar wins, Jefferson will travel to the southwest corner of the state. If Mountain Grove wins, the Blue Jays will host the contest.

Jefferson ran 62 plays from scrimmage against Duchesne — all rushing plays. The methodical offense racked up 280 total yards and kept possession of the ball for 33 minutes and 14 seconds of the 48-minute affair.

"The idea was to keep it on the ground and control the clock," Jefferson coach Alex Rouggly said. "We were able to do that most of the time."