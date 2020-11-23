Jefferson's Ott celebrates big weekend with football, hunting success

Colby Ott didn't think it could get any better.
But it did.
The Jefferson R-7 senior running back/safety was in seventh heaven Friday night after his impressive two-way performance helped the Blue Jays to 24-6 win over Duchesne in a Class 2 state quarterfinal game in St. Charles.
Just 13 hours later, he was back on top of the world again.
Ott bagged a 10-point deer during a hunting excursion to southwest Missouri. It was the biggest kill of his hunting career.
And it came on the heels of a stellar football effort.
"Getting (the deer) was great," Ott said. "But nothing compared to winning that football game."
Ott scored twice and recorded a team-high eight tackles against Duchesne as the Blue Jays used their pound-and-ground rushing attack to bury the Pioneers.
Jefferson (9-2) will face seven-time state champion Lamar (10-1) in a semifinal game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lamar.
The Festus-based school, which began playing football in 2011, is making its first final four trip.
Ott is enjoying the run, almost as much as he enjoyed his Saturday morning conquest.
An avid outdoorsman since the age of 6, Ott headed to his hunting spot outside of Rich Hill immediately after the football game, leaving from St. Charles with his father Matt. They ended a four-plus hour journey at around 3 a.m. After a couple of hours of sleep, Ott got to his deer stand at around 6 a.m. Riding the wave of adrenaline from the football game, he brought down the animal with an eagle-eye shot around 10:30 a.m.
"I've gotten others," Ott said. "This is my biggest one, though."
It capped off a dream weekend for the Festus resident, who lists his two favorite things as sports and hunting. He combined them both for a glorious two-day thrill ride.
"He's a country boy all the way," Jefferson football coach Alex Rouggly said. "Loves his hunting and fishing. He wears cowboy boots to school and he'd wear a cowboy hat if they'd let him."
The 6-foot, 175-pound Ott is a terror on both sides of the football. He serves as the on-field leader of the defense, calling out formations and guiding his teammates on how to line up. He displays surprisingly fast speed, which helps him wreak havoc from sideline to sideline.
On offense, Ott teams with fellow running back Dylan Schnitzler to form a deadly one-two punch. Ott has rushed for 696 yards and 19 touchdowns this season to give him 1,976 yards and 54 TDs during his four-year career.
"In a normal offense, where he'd be the feature back, he'd probably be a 2,000-yard (per season) rusher," Rouggly said. "But for our team, we like it where you can't just key on one kid. It allows us to be dynamic."
Jefferson ran 62 plays from scrimmage against Duchesne — all running plays — for 280 yards. Schnitzler had 178 yards and two scores. Ott rushed for 64 yards and had short scoring runs of 1 and 4 yards.
"That's our offense, we all take turns," Ott said.
Rouggly believes Ott is more valuable on the defensive side of the ball, although he does plenty of damage on offense as well.
"He's like our quarterback on defense," Rouggly said. "We couldn't get along without him out there."
That was never more evident than the second week of the season. Ott missed the contest while under quarantine and the Blue Jays lost to Cuba 37-21.
Ott and Schnitzler, who also was confined, sat at home and watched the game on a computer feed.
"That was so tough not being able to help," Ott said.
Ott is a four-year starter at safety and was selected all-state his sophomore and junior seasons. He also rushed for 844 yards as a sophomore to help his team to a 9-2 record.
Jefferson has won its last seven games and has been on fire during the postseason. Ott rushed for 163 yards and scored five touchdowns in a 42-20 win over New Madrid County Central in a district championship contest Nov. 11.
But his defensive skills are so impressive that they turn the heads of his teammates, including junior quarterback Drew Breeze.
"He just flies around out there, it's fun to watch," Breeze said. "He can be on the other side of the field in just seconds. He's just a hard-nosed player. His motor keeps going and going."
Ott and his teammates are making history. The Blue Jays’ final four run is all the rage in Jefferson County.
For now, Ott is enjoying the ride although his main sport is baseball. A two-time all-region selection at shortstop, he will attend Jefferson Community College and play for Zac Bone after he graduates. Ott was a key member of the Festus team that reached the American Legion World Series in the summer of 2019.
Ott hit .459 as a sophomore and .400 during his freshman high school seasons. He is five hits shy of becoming the school's all-time hits leader.
These days, Ott is keeping his focus on football.
The Blue Jays will be decided underdogs against tradition-rich Lamar. Yet Ott and his teammates are not intimidated.
"Overall, we're just rolling right now," Ott said. "These past three games we're playing our best football."
