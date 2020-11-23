Jefferson's Ott celebrates big weekend with football, hunting success

"That's our offense, we all take turns," Ott said.

Rouggly believes Ott is more valuable on the defensive side of the ball, although he does plenty of damage on offense as well.

"He's like our quarterback on defense," Rouggly said. "We couldn't get along without him out there."

That was never more evident than the second week of the season. Ott missed the contest while under quarantine and the Blue Jays lost to Cuba 37-21.

Ott and Schnitzler, who also was confined, sat at home and watched the game on a computer feed.

"That was so tough not being able to help," Ott said.

Ott is a four-year starter at safety and was selected all-state his sophomore and junior seasons. He also rushed for 844 yards as a sophomore to help his team to a 9-2 record.

Jefferson has won its last seven games and has been on fire during the postseason. Ott rushed for 163 yards and scored five touchdowns in a 42-20 win over New Madrid County Central in a district championship contest Nov. 11.

But his defensive skills are so impressive that they turn the heads of his teammates, including junior quarterback Drew Breeze.