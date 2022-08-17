Jerseyville alum Williams assumes program's reins, hopes to help spark turnaround

JERSEYVILLE — Caleb Williams stepped away from his head coaching duties for a few moments and watched the middle school practice Wednesday afternoon.

The newly appointed Jerseyville High football coach watched with a sense of fulfillment as future Panthers slammed against each other just feet away from the high school team.

This was the only program he wanted to be in charge of, and the pride was evident.

This is home.

"This was a program that I carry very much about," Williams said. "A program that I want to get turned around and get these kids excited about playing football again."

When veteran coach Ric Johns stepped down after three years at Jerseyville, Williams was named the 10th coach in program history earlier this year.

"I talk to the kids about the tradition and the pride we had and how much fun it was to be part of that and that's what I want them to feel," Williams said.

The impact has almost been immediate. A 2002 graduate who was part of Jerseyville's most successful run on the gridiron, Williams has gotten kids to come out in droves to participate.

"We've had summer practices where people wouldn't show up, but we had everyone show up this past summer," Jerseyville senior Chase Withrow said.

Williams was an assistant coach under Johns last year before being appointed to the helm this year. Williams learned a lot from Johns, who was one win shy of 200 for his career.

"Ric is a great guy and I got to coach QB with him and I learned a lot about the triple option offense," Williams said.

Before returning home, Williams was an assistant under coach Joe Pembrook at Greenfield.

Williams was a player under coach Bill Breden, who was 107-38 in his 14 years at the helm of Jerseyville. While Williams was a player, Jerseyville posted a 31-10 and made three playoff appearances in four seasons.

As successful as he was as a player, his players don't hear much about it.

"He's always about right now and what this team is about," Jerseyville junior quarterback Easton Heafner said. "Everyone says that we're in a rebuilding stage, but he wants to do it now with the players we have now."

Williams knows that his playing success meets very little to his team now.

"We want to do well for the kids," Williams said. "We also feel that pride pressure to do well for the community."

Jerseyville's last playoff appearance was in 2018 and its last playoff victory came in 2012.

The Panthers are 3-12 their last three seasons in the Mississippi Valley Conference, losing the last 10 in a row. They were 2-7 overall last season.

"We want to get better every day," Williams said. "If we do that, the wins will come. We just want to compete. The kids have confidence coming into this year."

Having a new head coach and a new outlook has given a boost to the senior class as they enter their last year.