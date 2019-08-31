GRANITE CITY — Matthew Jackson kept his legs churning in the dirt.
The senior quarterback kept pushing and then found the opening as he lunged for the end zone to give the Jerseyville High football team its first lead of the game Saturday night.
"Crossing that goal line, it was amazing," Jackson said. "We haven't beat Granite since my freshman year, so it was great to finish out (my career) like this."
Jackson's second touchdown of the night, coupled with a safety late in the fourth quarter was all the Panthers needed in the second half as Jerseyville recorded a 23-14 victory over Granite City at Granite City High School.
"Our plan going into that game was to get them in a dogfight, get the game in the fourth quarter and win it up front and we pulled it off," Jerseyville coach Ric John said.
Jerseyville (1-0) snapped a two-game losing streak to Granite City and won its season opener for the first time since 2016.
Jackson carried the ball 20 times and bruised and battered his way to 139 yards on the ground with two scores.
He led an offense that didn't have any plays of more than 30 yards but did its best job of playing keepaway from the Warriors.
"He's just a guy that gets things done," John said. "He's a very intelligent guy who calls a lot of the plays. It's like having a coach on the field. He's just a special play."
The Panthers opened the third quarter by chewing up more than eight minutes off the clock.
It was such a long and punishing drive Jackson said he cramped up from guiding the offense.
Granite City's first-year head coach Doc Gooden pointed out that if his team tackled better, Jerseyville's drive would not have lasted eight minutes. But it did take a toll on his defense.
"I think we exchanged blows for the most part of the game, but if we tackle better, we win the game," Gooden said. "It's just that simple."
That drive may not have netted points for the Panthers, but John saw enough positives, such as keeping Granite City's potent Freddy Edwards on the sideline.
After Edwards dazzled in the first half with a 55-yard lightning strike and a 25-yard highlight-reel touchdown to give Granite City a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter, the Warriors were limited to just 22 yards of offense in the second half.
"I can't think of the last time that anyone shut out Freddy Edwards in the second half," Jackson said.
Granite City did get the ball back with a minute to go in regulation trailing 21-14 and Gooden tried something different, splitting his star quarterback out wide.
"Last drive, we wanted to get the ball to our playmaker and I saw some things that they were doing that would allow us to have some success out there," Gooden said. "We just didn't capitalize."
Jerseyville's defense forced a safety to seal the game.