John Burroughs Bombers at MICDS Rams

On Burroughs: Beat Lutheran South last week for its second consecutive win over the Lancers. ... Lost its last five rivalry games to MICDS, including 42-6 last season. ... In the midst of its Metro League slate with games against Priory and Westminster scheduled to follow. Will not play Lutheran North this season. ... Senior receiver Caleb Merritt has caught 16 passes for 341 yards and scored a team-high eight touchdowns. Senior quarterback Duncan Cloniger has completed 58-of-75 passes for 987 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Junior running back Brandon Biggs has rushed for 142 yards. Senior receiver Adisa Roberts has caught seven passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns. ... Junior linebacker Anil Dharmarajan has made 27 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Junior linebacker Joel Blumoff has made 20 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Five players have made one interception each.

On MICDS: Dominated rival Burroughs during its five game win streak by a combined score of 205-52. Since 1999 holds a 15-7 lead in the rivalry. ... Survived tough game at Park Hills Central 59-52 in Week 2 and has since cruised past Westminster and Priory by a combined score of 91-21. … Senior quarterback Reagan Andrew has completed 38-of-56 passes for 796 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 158 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Steven Hall has rushed for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Winston Moore has rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns. He’s caught nine passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver PJ Behan has caught 18 passes for 372 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gus Baisch has made 52 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Junior linebacker Cortlin Dalton has made 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior defensive back Bjorn Sjogren has made 30 tackles and three interceptions.