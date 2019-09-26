When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Records: Burroughs 4-0 overall, 2-0 Metro League; MICDS 3-1, 1-1
Rankings: MICDS No. 9 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 4 Missouri Media
Last week: Burroughs 21, Lutheran South 13; Priory 38, MICDS 37
On Burroughs: Youth movement in full effect to go along with a revamped offense and defense. Results have come in a hurry. Bombers are 4-0 for the first time since 2015 when they won the Class 3 state title. ...Junior running back Malachi Chunn has rushed for 187 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Duncan Clongier has completed 50 of 79 passes for 772 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. Sophomore receiver Adisa Roberts has nine receptions for 269 yards and four touchdowns. ...Junior linebacker Xavier Silva has 27 tackles and three sacks. Senior linebacker Rob Leavitt has three sacks and 19 tackles. Sophomore defensive back Caleb Merritt has 26 tackles and two interceptions.
On MICDS: Won last three meetings with rival Burroughs and outscored the Bombers 94-0 the last two. ...Sophomore quarterback Reagan Andrew has completed 28 of 44 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns. He's rushed for 274 yards and four scores. Junior Nate Smith has rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns. Five players have rushed for more than 100 yards. Freshman Winston Moore has caught a team-high nine passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. ...Junior linebacker Grant Purdy has 31 tackles and senior linebacker Garrison Moody has 28 tackles and two sacks. Junior safety Bobby Byrne has 27 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.