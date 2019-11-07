When: 1 p.m. Saturday
What: Class 3 District 3 semifinal
Records: Burroughs 7-3; Priory 8-2
Last week: Burroughs 30, Miller Career 18; Priory 47, Jennings 8
Up next: Winner of Trinity-University City
On Burroughs: Finished the regular season over .500 for the first time since it won the 2015 Class 3 state championship. Has dropped its last two games with Priory after winning nine in a row against the Rebels. Sophomore quarterback Duncan Cloniger has thrown for 2,002 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted 11 times. Junior running back Malachi Chunn has rushed for 597 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Caleb Merritt has 49 catches for 732 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Adisa Roberts has 22 receptions for 464 yards and five touchdowns. ...Junior linebacker Sam Bennett has 56 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Carlos Hillman has 51 tackles and five sacks. Junior linebacker Xavier Silva has 57 tackles and four sacks. At defensive back, Merritt has 45 tackles and four interceptions.
On Priory: Eight wins equals its most since 2012. Has won eight games in a season seven times since 2000. Last won nine games in 1999. Junior quarterback Harrison Wilmsen has thrown for 2,061 yards, 21 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Senior running back Dalton Bingman has 862 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Junior receiver Myles Kee has 50 receptions for 825 yards and 12 touchdowns. Kee has rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Luke Parent has 30 receptions for 464 yards and five touchdowns. ...Senior Dalton Bingman has 123 tackles and eight sacks. Parent has 113 tackles and 11 sacks. Junior Gary Gaertner has a team-best three interceptions.