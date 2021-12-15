John Burroughs standout Merritt pulls on father's heartstrings; Ford signs with Notre Dame

The past four years John has had to walk the fine line between father and coach. On Wednesday, he had a Wyoming T-shirt under his blazer. He also asked Burroughs assistant head coach Jud Dieffenbach to be the ringleader for the ceremony so he could take it in as a dad.

“I’ve gone through this process so many times with so many other kids, it’s so exciting to see it get done for him because I know how much it means,” John said.

Caleb decided in sixth grade he was going to play Division I football and that nothing would get in his way. So he would wake John up and the two would trek to the Burroughs weight room every day at 6 a.m. to lift. That’s how it went for years on end.

Wednesday was a culmination of those days and so many others that have been used in pursuit of this dream.

“It’s cool that we finally did it after all the hours we put in,” Caleb said. “It’s really cool to be committed to something for real and to get the opportunity to do what I love the most on the next level.”

John said Caleb and Ford are the 49th and 50th players from his time at Burroughs to sign to play college football.