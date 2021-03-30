Johnson carries Alton past Champaign Central in rare Tuesday night game

"He told me at halftime that he wanted the ball, so when you have a senior who's been through a lot and he asked for the ball," Dickerson said. "You're going to reward him."

After fumbling in the first half, Johnson was able to flush that thought out of his system and continue his bruising ground attack.

"That's my teammates," Johnson said. "We talk about every week trying to keep everyone up. I have a great group of guys who helped me get it out of my head."

As the game continued, Johnson's punishing style of running wore on the Champaign Central (0-2) defense.

"We play a lot of guys both ways and guys were getting tired," Champaign Central coach Tim Turner said. "That's kind of the result of it. He's a heck of a runner and he wore on us - but fatigue wore on us as well."

Alton had more penalty yards than offensive yards in the first quarter.

But the Redbirds flipped the script in the second period.

"I just think we had to shake the rust off and remember what it's like to hit and fly around and play football," Dickerson said.

The Alton defense limited the Maroons to just 73 yards in the second half after giving up 130 over the first two quarters.