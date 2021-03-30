Johnson carries Alton past Champaign Central in rare Tuesday night game

ALTON — Tim Johnson's helmet sported countless scars and battle damage from his multitude of carries.
Yet when presented with a cleaner, more polished helmet last week, the Alton High senior running back rejected it out of principle.
"I like the look," Johnson said. "The helmet looks really cool to me."
Johnson used the battle-damaged helmet to bruise his way to four touchdown as the Redbirds knocked off Champaign Central 41-20 on Tuesday night at Public School Stadium.
"They were pretty excited and that's what it's all about," Alton coach Eric Dickerson said. "I'm happy they're out here playing and get the opportunity to come out and play as well as they did in that second half. I'm just excited for them."
Alton (1-1) was forced to forfeit its game against East St. Louis last week due to a lack of players, but was able to return enough players to square off with Champaign Central.
"We have a few players back," Dickerson said. "Guys are stepping up and we need guys to step in on the line and we have guys who are willing to play. That's a good feeling."
Johnson tied a career-high with four rushing TDs. He rambled for 162 yards on 20 carries.
At halftime, the Truman State University signee begged his coaching staff for more touches.
"He told me at halftime that he wanted the ball, so when you have a senior who's been through a lot and he asked for the ball," Dickerson said. "You're going to reward him."
After fumbling in the first half, Johnson was able to flush that thought out of his system and continue his bruising ground attack.
"That's my teammates," Johnson said. "We talk about every week trying to keep everyone up. I have a great group of guys who helped me get it out of my head."
As the game continued, Johnson's punishing style of running wore on the Champaign Central (0-2) defense.
"We play a lot of guys both ways and guys were getting tired," Champaign Central coach Tim Turner said. "That's kind of the result of it. He's a heck of a runner and he wore on us - but fatigue wore on us as well."
Alton had more penalty yards than offensive yards in the first quarter.
But the Redbirds flipped the script in the second period.
"I just think we had to shake the rust off and remember what it's like to hit and fly around and play football," Dickerson said.
The Alton defense limited the Maroons to just 73 yards in the second half after giving up 130 over the first two quarters.
The Redbirds grabbed the momentum on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Graham McAfoos to Julian Coffey late in the second period. Just 45 seconds later, Rashaun Johnson recovered a fumble in the end zone to give Alton a 15-12 lead just before halftime.
"We needed some good things to go our way," Dickerson said. "We haven't played in almost two weeks and we had some bad things go our way to start the game."
Central was just happy to get a game in after its original opponent, Urbana High, cancelled due COVID-19 complications.
"Just being able to play any football game is a blessing," Turner said. "Win lose or draw, that's what we play for."
Tim Johnson agreed and said missing the East St. Louis game was difficult.
"Our season is already short enough, missing that one game, it sucks, but it feels good to get that win tonight," Tim Johnson said.