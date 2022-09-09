Johnson comes up big as Francis Howell Central knocks off Fort Zumwalt South

ST. PETERS — If the football comes near Francis Howell Central senior Keith Johnson you can bet he will grab it.

Johnson caught two touchdown passes of 26 and 11 yards and picked off a pass — his fourth this season helping the Spartans to a 34-7 victory over the Fort Zumwalt South Bulldogs on Friday night.

"I like the ball," said Johnson, who picked off a pass in the end zone midway through the second quarter. "I knew that ball was coming to me. Their quarterback was looking at me, so I saw in his eyes where the ball was going. That was good, but I think I like catching touchdown passes better. The crowd gets more hyped for touchdown passes."

Francis Howell Central remained unbeaten at 3-0. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-1. The teams entered the game going 8-8 against each other in previous 16 games. Fort Zumwalt South had won three of the previous four encounters.

"I'm so proud of our guys," Spartans coach Malach Radigan said. "We were disciplined. These boys showed up and they played their hearts out. We have a lot to be proud of. They've invested so much and they work so hard. It's so cool watching these kids play for each other. We always play a tough team in Fort Zumwalt South. They are a well-coached team. It's a battle no matter what."

Howell Central senior quarterback Nick Ortinau completed 15 of 22 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns. The other TD pass was good for 4 yards to junior Collin Parsons in the third quarter.

"Right now, we're all living on this high of being a successful team," Ortinau said. "Three games, three funs. Maybe if we get four games and four wins, it'll be better. We're having fun and competing. We're all good teammates."

That speaks volumes, Radigan said about Ortinau.

"Nick Ortinau holds the other kids to high standards," Radigan said. "It's beautiful to watch. He's such a competitor. He doesn't care if he gets three touchdown passes. He just wants to win. He's a tough, tough kid. He's a dog."

Francis Howell Central senior running back Aidan Hernandez rushed for 127 yards, including a 9-yard TD run, on 15 carries.

It was a game where the Bulldogs could gain no traction until late in the first half. Penalties hurt Fort Zumwalt South several times. Turnovers — a fumble and an interception — added to the Bulldogs' woes.

"They played real fast and we played like were in slow motion," Fort Zumwalt South coach Bill Friedel said. "We were not ready to play. They had a great game plan. They outplayed us in every facet. We just weren't very good and they were real good. They played faster and harder and the scoreboard showed that."

The Spartans struck first on their initial possession after stopping the Bulldogs. Johnson took a short pass from Ortinau on third-and-11 and turned it into a dazzling 26-yard run for a touchdown. He caught the ball near the left sideline and ran across the field. Junior Connor Sheehan made a key block to spring Johnson, who turned back and went into the end zone untouched.

"What a selfless play there by Sheehan," Radigan said. "Giving himself up for a block like that. It says a lot about him."

Senior Connor Casler, who is in his first season as a kicker for the team, added the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 3 minutes, 36 second left in the first quarter.

"I saw my quarterback scrambling out of the pocket. He had nowhere to throw so I tried to get myself open," Johnson said. "I ran to the ball. I made a couple of moves and made a couple of guys miss and got in the end zone. That was an amazing block by Connor. He made it easy on me."

Ortinau said Johnson made the play work.

"A lot of times you can't get the ball down the field to your receivers," Ortinau said. "So, you escape the pocket. I had a little bit of time and I saw Keith so I gave it to him. He was running sideline to sideline but he made a play."

A turnover led to a short field and a touchdown for the Spartans. Fort Zumwalt South had to punt and it went 12 yards, but a penalty allowed the Bulldogs to retain possession.

However, after a sack, sophomore Andrew Martin recovered a fumble by junior Amir Purdy at the Bulldogs' 21-yard line. Hernandez ran in from the 9, giving Francis Howell Central a 14-0 lead with 10:40 left in the half.

Johnson caught his second TD pass from Ortinau from the 11 with 27 seconds remaining for a 21-0 lead.

"Our quarterback did an amazing job tonight," Johnson said. "He just put the ball in the receivers hands every time."

But the Bulldogs had some bite left in them.

Taking possession with 19 seconds showing, junior Amir Purdy scooted through the Spartans defense with a scintillating 58-yard run, taking the ball to the 5.

With 5 seconds left, junior quarterback Mason Mattingly threw into the corner of the end zone and junior Chase Bensing outjumped two defenders for a touchdown with 0.03 seconds on the clock. Junior Jacksen Tankersley added the extra point to cut the Francis Howell Central lead to 21-7 at halftime.

"Yeah, that was nice," Friedel said. "It gave us a little bit of a chance coming out in the second half. We just couldn't sustain anything sometimes."

Casler's strong right leg accounted for six points in the second half.

The Spartans padded their advantage to 24-7 on a 32-yard field goal by Casler with 5:38 left in third quarter. Francis Howell Central took the opening kickoff and needed 14 plays plus three penalties before stalling at the 15.

Casler, who had field goals in the first two games, booted a 33-yard field goal with 7:29 to play, giving the Spartans a 27-7 lead.

"It's going well," Casler said. "It's fun. It's cool to kick. Being a soccer player and coming out here, I just want to help the team in any way that I can."

Casler is a busy athlete. He plays center back for the Bulldogs' soccer team. He will be playing Saturday morning for the soccer squad. He also runs cross country for Francis Howell Central, but he won't be there Saturday because soccer comes first. So he's a three-sport athlete in the fall.

"I haven't scored yet in soccer," Casler said. "I'm more of a defensive player there. I won't be able to run cross country tomorrow. There's not a whole lot of free time, but I love every second of it. They're all fun for me. It's all cool. I want to help out the school in every sport I can."

After taking over on downs at the Bulldogs' 28, the Spartans needed just five plays to score their final touchdown. Ortinau hit Parsons in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard TD pass with 3:59 to play.