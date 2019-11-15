Chaminade junior Amar Johnson (1) attempts to push off the defender McCluer North junior Jayden Collins (11) in the Class 5 District 3 championship, played on Friday November, 15, 2019 at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade junior Kyouta Setoyama (6).runs with the ball in the Class 5 District 3 championship, played on Friday November, 15, 2019 at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade junior Ted SudekumÊ (33) avoids the tackle attempt of McCluer North senior Jason Hester (12) to pick up yards after the catch in the Class 5 District 3 championship, played on Friday November, 15, 2019 at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The district trophy was not delivered to the field but it didn't stop Chaminade from celebrating its victory in the Class 5 District 3 championship, played on Friday November, 15, 2019 at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North senior Travon Springfield (8) uses the stiff arm to avoid the tackle attempt of Chaminade sophomore Nick DivisÊ (19)] in the Class 5 District 3 championship, played on Friday November, 15, 2019 at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade sophomore Grant FinleyÊ (44) celebrates a sack in the Class 5 District 3 championship, played on Friday November, 15, 2019 at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North senior Angelo Butts (5) scrambles through an open hole to pick up yards in the Class 5 District 3 championship, played on Friday November, 15, 2019 at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade senior Julian McBrideÊ (78) blocks out the pass rush of McCluer North senior Travis Simms (54) in the Class 5 District 3 championship, played on Friday November, 15, 2019 at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade junior Amar Johnson (1) uses the stiff arm and the help of Chaminade senior Julian McBrideÊ (78) to get past the tackle attempt of McCluer North senior Bakal Harris (48) in the Class 5 District 3 championship, played on Friday November, 15, 2019 at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade junior Ted SudekumÊ (33) and Chaminade junior Amar Johnson (1) celebrate a touchdown in the Class 5 District 3 championship, played on Friday November, 15, 2019 at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade sophomore Cam EppsÊ (7) dives on the fumbled ball for a turnover in the Class 5 District 3 championship, played on Friday November, 15, 2019 at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade senior John Kuntz (8) punches the ball out of the arms of McCluer North junior Keshuan King (2) causing a fumble in the Class 5 District 3 championship, played on Friday November, 15, 2019 at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade senior Brady Cook (12) throws the ball in the Class 5 District 3 championship, played on Friday November, 15, 2019 at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade senior John Kuntz (8) runs after the catch for a touchdown in the Class 5 District 3 championship, played on Friday November, 15, 2019 at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade senior John Kuntz (8) runs with the ball in the Class 5 District 3 championship, played on Friday November, 15, 2019 at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CREVE COEUR — When senior running back LJ Fortune went down with a knee injury three weeks ago, Chaminade senior quarterback Brady Cook knew his 1,206 combined rushing and receiving yards and 15 touchdowns would be hard to replace.
“LJ was a big part of the offense, so a couple guys have to step up and make plays,” Cook said.
On Friday, Amar Johnson and John Kuntz took turns being that guy.
Johnson rushed for 124 yards and scored four touchdowns and Kuntz had 144 yards receiving and scored twice as Chaminade rolled to a 54-0 victory over McCluer North in the Class 5 District 3 championship on Friday.
Chaminade (8-3) will host Fort Zumwalt North (11-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
On the third play of the game, Cook, who threw for 270 yards and five touchdowns, found Elijah Griffin on a deep post for a 44-yard gain. It was an instant display of how Cook and his receivers planned to use the whole field to put pressure on the Stars’ defensive backs.
“We wanted to come out fast and we figured the best way to put points on the board was to attack their secondary,” said Cook, who will continue his career at the University of Missouri.
A 12-yard scramble by Cook set up the first of Johnson’s three first-half rushing touchdowns, a toss sweep from 1-yard away.
Then Kuntz took over, starting on defense. He fired into the backfield, stripped McCluer North senior running back Travon Springfield of the ball and recovered the fumble deep in Stars’ territory.
“Our coach has been preaching tackle for takeaway,” Kuntz said. “Our defense was flying around. That’s the kind of energy we need to win big games.”
On offense, Kuntz, lined up as a slot receiver, a position often occupied by Fortune, and caught three quick passes on the drive, setting up another Johnson short touchdown run and a 12-0 lead.
On the next possession, Cook fired a quick screen to Kuntz on a run-pass-option and Kuntz did the rest, barreling over two defenders and rambling 33 yards into the end zone.
“I caught it out in the flat, paused for a second and then got going,” Kuntz said. “I didn’t expect to throw one guy into the other, but my instinct took over and I was off to the races.”
Cook found Kuntz on a skinny post for a 41-yard score on the next possession, then hit him for 44 yards late in the half to set up the third Johnson touchdown run of the half and a 33-0 halftime lead.
“We had some plays in place for me this week and I was looking forward to it,” Kuntz said. “I was happy to be able to step up like this tonight.”
In the third quarter, Johnson showed he was more than just an elusive runner, catching a 4-yard strike from Cook to initiate the running clock.
“(Receiving) is kind of a new role for me, but I have to step into many positions now, my team is depending on me,” Johnson said.
While the offense was moving the ball at will, the defense was unyielding, forcing five turnovers and holding McCluer North to 28 total yards and two first downs through three quarters.
The defense was especially effective in handling Springfield, who scored five touchdowns in the district semifinal against Parkway West, holding him to just 11 yards rushing.
“I always thought (Travon) Springfield was one of the best running backs in the state, he’s a really special kid,” Chaminade coach Antoine Torrey said. “But I felt confident that our offense would put up the points that we needed to take away their running game and it worked.”
And that Chaminade offense, which scored touchdowns on eight of its 10 possessions, seems to have found the right formula at the perfect time.
“We all have to pick up the slack and we saw that tonight with multiple touchdowns from multiple guys and everybody making plays,” Kuntz said. “It was a great group effort for the win.”
