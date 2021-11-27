Johnson's pick-6 sparks CBC to convincing win over Liberty North for Class 6 championship

It sure did on this day.

Johnson wasn't the only defender to find the end zone. Junior linebacker Michael Teason rambled 37 yards with a fumble on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter to pump the lead to 38-7.

Kendall Huston and NCAA Division I prospect Tyler Gant added interceptions. Mark Lumpkin and Jaycob Tatum recovered fumbles.

"(We) stood up to our expectations," Tatum said. "It was just an all-around great effort from our defense."

Under the direction of coordinator Butch Dimovitz, the CBC stop unit was not to be denied, holding Liberty North to just one touchdown in the first half when the game was all but decided.

Johnson's first defensive score of the season turned out to be the biggest play of the contest.

Liberty North had just scored to climb to within 14-7 and was on the move when Johnson stepped in front of a pass in the flat from quarterback Sam Van Dyne. Johnson read the play perfectly and was all by himself while hauling in the toss. He rambled untouched into the end zone to kick off a wild celebration.

"That's a DB's dream," said Johnson, who has received an offer Murray State University. "All green grass. "