Johnson's pick-6 sparks CBC to convincing win over Liberty North for Class 6 championship

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Justus Johnson has a season-long request from his mother.
The CBC senior cornerback listened over and over as Jasmin Moore pleaded for a touchdown the past few months.
"She kept saying, 'When am I going to get my pick 6?' " Johnson said.
The speedy 6-foot-2 mainstay delivered on the grandest of stages Saturday afternoon.
Johnson scampered 55 yards with an interception to kick-start the Cadets to a 48-21 win over Liberty North in the Class 6 football state championship game at Faurot Field.
Under the direction of coach Scott Pingel, CBC (13-1) claimed its fourth state crown to go along with titles in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
"No better feeling," Johnson said.
The Cadets used their strongest defensive effort of the season to squeeze the life out of the Eagles (11-2), who came into the contest averaging 49.5 points per game.
CBC forced six turnovers and parlayed those miscues into 31 points.
"Our defense came out early and got us some great turnovers, got us great field position," Pingel said. "Every time we got a short field, we converted. We always talk about defense wins championships."
It sure did on this day.
Johnson wasn't the only defender to find the end zone. Junior linebacker Michael Teason rambled 37 yards with a fumble on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter to pump the lead to 38-7.
Kendall Huston and NCAA Division I prospect Tyler Gant added interceptions. Mark Lumpkin and Jaycob Tatum recovered fumbles.
"(We) stood up to our expectations," Tatum said. "It was just an all-around great effort from our defense."
Under the direction of coordinator Butch Dimovitz, the CBC stop unit was not to be denied, holding Liberty North to just one touchdown in the first half when the game was all but decided.
Johnson's first defensive score of the season turned out to be the biggest play of the contest.
Liberty North had just scored to climb to within 14-7 and was on the move when Johnson stepped in front of a pass in the flat from quarterback Sam Van Dyne. Johnson read the play perfectly and was all by himself while hauling in the toss. He rambled untouched into the end zone to kick off a wild celebration.
"That's a DB's dream," said Johnson, who has received an offer Murray State University. "All green grass. "
Johnson excitedly walked to the sidelines and emphatically pointed to his mom in the stands.
"Finally got one for her," he said.
Van Dyne, a junior who is being watched by Mizzou, took the blame for the miscue.
"My fault," Van Dyne said.
The interception began a 17-point blitz over the final 6 minutes and 30 seconds of the half that put the Cadets in control 31-7.
Josh Kacich added a 20-yard field that was set up by Gant's interception.
Five plays later, Tatum pounced on a loose ball. Jeremiyah Love, who scored twice and rushed for 127 yards, bowled over from 2 yards out to pump the lead to 31-7 with 40 seconds left in the half.
Love got the offense rolling with a 62-yard TD scamper just more than three minutes into the contest.
Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert hit on 7 of 15 passes for 97 yards and two scores. He found Ayden Robinson-Wayne on an 8-yard scoring strike for a 14-0 lead after just 4:50. Heitert also connected with Dakotah Mayo on a 35-yard strike to round out the scoring midway through the final stanza.
"We were able to establish the run," Heitert said. "The receivers came through with big catches to move the chains. The offense as a whole, we had a pretty solid day."
The CBC defense, on the other hand, was outstanding.
"We just quietly do what we do," Johnson said.
The Cadets came into this season with a chip on their shoulders after a 54-21 loss to De Smet in last year's truncated postseason.
"As soon as the season ended last year, this group of seniors, we got together and we knew we couldn't go out like that again," Heitert said.
The Cadets bounced back from a 48-44 season-opening loss to East St. Louis to win their final 13 games.
And they closed the campaign in style with a lights-out performance.
"This is what we wanted all along," Love said. "And now, we've got it."