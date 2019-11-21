When: 3 p.m. Saturday
What: Class 6 semifinal
Records: Joplin 12-0; Fort Zumwalt West 10-2
Rankings: Joplin No. 3 Class 6 Missouri Media
Last week: Joplin 35, Marquette 7; Fort Zumwalt West 27, Troy 0
Up next: Winner of De Smet-Raymore-Peculiar in state championship.
On Joplin: Makes consecutive semifinal appearances for the first time in school history. Was defeated in a semifinal last season by eventual champion CBC, 56-21. Has never played for a state championship. Beat powerhouse Webb City for the first time in three decades this season just days after the death of sophomore Kadin Roberts-Day, who collapsed at practice due to a severe asthma attack. ...Senior quarterback Blake Tash has completed 153 of 195 passes for 2,304 yards, 28 touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Senior running back Isaiah Davis has rushed for 1,992 yards and 39 touchdowns. Senior Zach Westmoreland has caught 79 passes for 1,306 yards and 19 touchdowns. Junior Nathan Glades is second on the team with 28 receptions for 417 yards. ...Junior Scott Lowe has 116 tackles. Senior linebacker Holden Ledford has 97 tackles. Twelve players have at least one sack. Westmoreland has intercepted six passes and returned them for an average of 21 yards.
On Fort Zumwalt West: Makes first semifinal appearance since 2010 and second in school history. Has not played for a state championship. First time facing Joplin. Two losses this season were to Fort Zumwalt North and Francis Howell. Only team to defeat Eureka, which it did 23-22 on Aug. 30. ...Senior quarterback Jake Murphy has completed 136 of 254 passes for 1,869 yards, 24 touchdowns and been intercepted nine times. Has rushed for 274 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back James Strauss has rushed for 1,084 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior receiver Max Koviak has caught 56 passes for 965 yards and 14 touchdowns. Junior tight end Chris Kerr has 32 receptions for 375 yards and seven touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Ulysses Ross has 133 tackles and nine sacks. Junior linebacker Nick Matyiko has 89 tackles and seven sacks. Senior defensive lineman Kaden Solverud has 54 tackles and seven sacks. Senior Kyle Wurm and Koviak each have four interceptions.