O'FALLON, Mo. — Isaiah Davis became a bull with the help of a cow.
A 6-foot-2 and 230-pound running back, Davis was unstoppable on both sides of the ball as he helped Joplin power past Fort Zumwalt West 41-20 in a Class 6 football semifinal Saturday at Hoekel Stadium on the campus of Fort Zumwalt West.
The No. 3 team in the Missouri Media's Class 6 poll, Joplin (12-0) advanced to take on No. 1 De Smet (12-0) in the state championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia.
It's the first state championship game appearance for Joplin since Parkwood High and Memorial High merged. Parkwood won the Class 4A title in 1980.
The Eagles wouldn't be in this position if not for the outstanding effort of Davis, who rushed 37 times for 200 yards and scored five touchdowns. His ability to break tackles and carry defenders for multiple yards after contact was uncanny. At linebacker he made an interception and recovered a fumble that he caused. He thinks he has an idea why he's such a tank.
“All I did was drink chocolate milk (to get big),” Davis said with a laugh. “That's the way to go.”
Davis and the Eagles certainly left an impression on Fort Zumwalt West (10-3), which made its second semifinal appearance. The Jaguars defense knew Davis would feature prominently in the Eagles attack. But knowing what you're facing and stopping it are two different beasts.
“Isaiah Davis is a heck of a ball player,” first-year Fort Zumwalt West coach Ben Pike said. “I feel like we'd have him at the line of scrimmage and he'd get 4 or 5 (yards). He's a man and he's a beast and he showed that.”
Fort Zumwalt West acquitted itself well against Joplin. The Eagles average 50 points per game and have routinely hit their opponents with big scoring plays. Joplin senior quarterback Blake Tash found junior receiver Nathan Glades for a 25-yard touchdown. That was the biggest play the Jaguars defense gave up. They made the Eagles work on every down of every drive.
“They're a really good team,” Fort Zumwalt West senior linebacker Ulysses Ross said. “We did all we could.”
Fort Zumwalt West's offense kept it hanging around. Senior quarterback Jake Murphy found senior receiver Max Koviak for a 36-yard touchdown that trimmed the Joplin lead to 21-10 with 3 minutes and 51 seconds to play in the first half.
Joplin came right back and scored when Tash hit Glades to make it 27-10 with 1:35. Tash completed 26 of 34 passes for 234 yards. Senior receiver Zach Westmoreland caught 14 passes for 118 yards.
The Jaguars had 105 seconds to make something before halftime and they did.
Murphy directed the offense down the field in a hurry. With five seconds remaining Fort Zumwalt West had it first-and-goal at the 9. Murphy dropped back to pass, and when he didn't see anything he liked, he tucked and scrambled. He got a huge block from Strauss at the goal line to score the touchdown after time expired. Joplin led 27-17 at the break.
Murphy completed 14 of 24 passes for 192 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted once.
Fort Zumwalt West carried the momentum over to start the third quarter as it received the kickoff. The Jaguars drove inside the Eagles' 20 only to be stuffed on third-and-8 at the 16. Senior center and kicker Matt Lange then stepped up and blasted a 42-yard field goal that clipped the left upright and went in to cut the Joplin lead to 27-20. It was Lange's second field goal of the afternoon. He hit from 38 yards to give the Jaguars their first points of the afternoon.
Both teams punted on three-and-outs on their next possessions. The momentum was with Fort Zumwalt West when its defense stuffed Davis on fourth-and-1 at its 38 to turn the ball over on downs.
Three plays into the Jaguars' ensuing drive, Murphy bobbled the snap and the ball hit the turf. Joplin recovered. Seven plays, 44 yards and two minutes later, Davis punched in a 2-yard touchdown to make it 34-20.
“We had a couple of mistakes and they capitalized on that,” Ross said. “They're really good at that. You try to keep fighting.”
Fort Zumwalt West continued to grind but it's not built to put up points in a hurry. Unable to lean on Strauss and forced to the air the Jaguars had three unfruitful drives in the fourth quarter.
“Hats off to Fort Zumwalt West. They're a tough ball club,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “They fought us every bit of the way and we're just happy to come out on top.”
Fort Zumwalt West was heartbroken at the end. Pike worked his way around the team offering hugs and words of encouragement. It hurt so much because it means so much. In time that pain will fade and become joy. Pike is sure of it.
“I think it's huge for our guys to go on a ride like this. I think when all the dust settles the kids will look back with all smiles,” Pike said. “At the end of the day you can win a state championship but that doesn't change the trajectory of your life. What changes the trajectory of your life is the bonds you build with your brothers on the football field, the lessons you learn out here.”
