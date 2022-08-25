 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
K: Josh Deal, senior, Francis Howell

A four-year varsity staple, the 6-foot and 205-pound Deal hit seven field goals, 62 extra points and averaged nearly 59 yards on kickoffs. Will also see time at running back.

