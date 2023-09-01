FENTON — Summit junior Kamron Fowler came up with a novel idea over the summer.

"I decided I'd be better catching the ball than running the ball," Fowler said.

That position switch has paid early-season dividends for the Falcons.

Fowler caught a pair of first-half touchdown passes Friday to help Summit to a 27-21 nonconference football win over Marquette in front of a full house in southern Fenton.

The Falcons (2-0) scored on their first four possessions before holding off a late rally from the Mustangs (1-1).

Fowler was a serious breakaway threat in the backfield last season with four big-time touchdowns.

Now, the 5-foot-10-inch speedball is even deadlier as a wideout. His big-play capability adds more strength to an already high-powered offense.

"He's a pretty explosive kid," Summit coach Eric Stewart said. "We just try and get him the ball any way we can."

Fowler hauled in scoring tosses of 14 and 9 yards during a span of 8 minutes and 9 seconds as the hosts took control early against their Rockwood School District rival.

Senior quarterback Grant Gibson led Summit on three lengthy drives, with Fowler and senior running back Elijah Stevens as the main weapons.

Fowler caught five passes for 76 yards after being shut out in a 56-14 season-opening win over Webster Groves last week.

"Being a receiver is more fun," Fowler said. "As a team, we all can make plays. For me tonight, it was there, so I took it."

Fowler flashed his new-found pass-catching skills over the summer to the delight of his teammates.

"He just showed us those hands," Stevens said.

Stevens ran for two scores as the hosts built up a 27-0 lead over the opening 16 minutes.

Gibson, who played his first two seasons at Fox High, set the tone early. He engineered an 11-play, 91-yard march that culminated with a 31-yard scoring strike to Fowler.

Senior linebacker Coen Haynes set up the second score with an interception. Stevens scampered 41 yards along the left side on the very next play.

Summit then capitalized on a short field, to push the lead to 20-0. Gibson scrambled 19 yards to set up a Stevens 1-yard plunge.

The Falcons scored three times in the final 4 minutes, 3 seconds of the opening period.

Gibson capped off a near-perfect half by hitting Fowler on a 9-yard bullet to put the Falcons up by four scores.

The Summit defense took over from there, holding off the Mustangs late charge.

Marquette sophomore quarterback Caden Throneberry connected with Tyree Bonnett on a 16-yard score with just 25 seconds left in the game.

"I'm proud of the way we moved the ball in the first half," Stewart said. "The second half, we looked like JV team."

Mustangs show mettle

Marquette dominated play throughout much of the second half but found itself in a hole that was simply took deep.

"The defense started pinning its ears back and making some stops," Marquette coach Michael Stewart said. "They stepped up and made some big plays."

Marquette managed just 69 total yards in the first half before scoring twice in the first 6:16 of the third quarter to get back into the contest.

"We recognized at the end of this game that we've got to play 48 minutes," Stewart said. "We didn't do that. But we feel like in that second half we created an identity that we can live behind for the rest of the season."

Stars shine bright

The Silver Stars, the dance team from Summit High, completed a long day with a performance at halftime.

The award-winning group went through an impressive presentation in downtown St. Louis in the morning as part of the Tailgate on the Plaza series, which was televised by a local television station.

The Silver Stars began the day at a pep rally at the school that was televised by another TV station. They then went downtown and performed before returning to school for the second half of the day.

"Tiring, but a fun experience," explained senior team captain Mackenzie Bowen. "Great exposure for us."

The Silver Stars have won four state championships in the Class 4A dance division.

Summit 27, Marquette 21