WELDON SPRING — After a somewhat lackluster first half Friday night, Kendall Gurley knew his team needed a jolt of energy.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior took the second half kickoff 97 yards for what proved to be the final scoring play of the game to give Francis Howell a 21-17 win over Fort Zumwalt North in the nonconference football season opener at Howell Stadium.

“I came out of halftime and was like, ‘We’ve got to do something,’ ” Gurley said. “I didn’t like how the game was going. We had a lot of mess-ups on our part. We came out more confident than we should have.”

It was just what the doctor ordered for Howell (1-0) coming out of the halftime locker room.

“I think the first thing I said to the kids in the locker room was about our kickoff return team,” Vikings coach Brent Chojnacki said. “They set a wedge and got to their line marks. They definitely responded to what I had to say to that return team at halftime.”

North (0-1) had two long drives in the second half — one for 10 plays and 5 minutes 16 seconds of elapsed time right after Gurley’s TD, and another that covered 18 plays and 79 yards over a span of 8:42.

Neither one resulted in scores.

“We never quit fighting. We just came up a little short,” Panthers coach Joe Bacon said. “It says something that we could move the ball that far against a great defense, but we’ve got to finish if we want to play with the top teams.”

The winning play

Gurley’s decisive kickoff return started innocently enough with him picking up the ball at his own 3-yard line.

He weaved his way through traffic to the middle of the field and then behind some blockers made his way over along the Panther sideline. Once he was past the initial wave of North defenders, Gurley had nothing but green turf in front of him, and he turned on the speed to jet into the end zone just 17 seconds after halftime.

“I seen that gap and got in there,” he said. “Once I got through, I just let my eyes and feet just work together and take over.”

The play was a deflating one for a Panthers team that had carried momentum into the intermission with a three-point lead.

“We preach it all the time, but you don’t really know it until it happens,” Bacon said. “Special teams are huge. We absolutely had the momentum going into halftime and that was one of the few ways to give it up.”

Panthers run wild

North has traditionally had a strong run game and it ran the ball with authority in the opener, compiling 315 yards on 53 attempts. The Panthers only threw the ball twice with one completion.

“We liked the way the run game looked, and we were trying to shorten the game also a little bit with it being so hot and us having a lot of two-way guys,” Bacon said. “But we did move the ball real well on the ground against a great defense.”

After a strong season on defense a year ago, senior running back Shane Pruitt made the most of his biggest opportunity on offense with 136 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against the Vikings.

Freshman Cam Sherman showed off unbelievable speed in his varsity debut, finishing with 113 yards on just 11 carries for a 10.3 yard per carry average. Senior Marquello Futrell rushed for 61 yards and a score on just four carries, a 15.2 average.

“We’ve got some real potential,” Bacon said. “It’s up to us to capitalize on it. There’s some real good stuff here.”

Back to work for Howell run defense

On the flip side to the Panthers’ rushing success was the fact the Vikings had a hard time stopping the run.

It’s something Chojnacki said the team will get right to work on.

“We’re gonna hit our run defense and obviously you’ve got to do it,” he said. “It’s the small things that we have to clean up. Guys were trying to do a little bit too much instead of doing their job and put their teammates in bad places.”

Oh, cramp

With temperatures in the 100s and heat indices around 115 degrees for six straight days, it’s no surprise quite a few players went down with cramping issues throughout the game.

“Our conditioning, I’m putting the blame on myself. It was not where it needs to be,” Chojnacki said. “Being hot and with all the schedule changes, that’s not an excuse. We’ve just got to get in better shape with these kids, so they’re physically ready to play, and I don’t think they were physically ready to play tonight.”

Vikings even series

With their fourth successive win over the Panthers, the Vikings evened things at 4-4 between the teams dating back to 1999.

Friday marked the sixth successive season the teams matched up in the season opener. North won the first three and Howell has won the last three.

On its way to winning the Class 5 championship last season, the Vikings beat the Panthers 45-0 in the season opener and then again 42-7 in the Class 5 District 3 final. So, North significantly closes the gap to start this season.

“We did not let the scoreboard beat us. I feel like we played even with them, but they executed a little bit better,” Bacon said. “I felt like we could not have played any grittier than we did tonight and that was goal No. 1. I think that’s gonna be our ticket this season.”

Up next

Howell will travel to southeast Missouri next Friday for a 7 p.m. game at Jackson (0-1), which lost 30-21 at Edwardsville in its season opener Friday.

North will open GAC Central play with a game at North Point (0-0) at 7 p.m. next Friday. The Grizzlies open their season Saturday afternoon at Francis Howell North.

Francis Howell 21, Fort Zumwalt North 17