Kennett Indians at Cardinal Ritter Lions

On Kennett: Won third consecutive district title when St. Mary’s forfeited due to COVID-19 positive tests and quarantines. … Advanced to the Class 3 semifinals last season, where it was beaten by eventual champion Odessa. …Lost to Cardinal Ritter 42-9 in the 2018 quarterfinals in the only previous meeting between these teams.

On Cardinal Ritter: Won its first district championship since it was the 2018 Class 3 runner up. … Scored 53 points against St. Clair. St. Clair allowed its previous nine opponents to score 48 combined points. … Won three in a row after losing its first three games to Francis Howell, Jackson and Helias. … Senior TJ Atkins made the switch to quarterback this season after playing receiver. He’s thrown for 1,494 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior running back and Tulsa recruit William Jackson has rushed for 505 yards and four touchdowns in four games. … Junior receiver and Oklahoma recruit Luther Burden III has caught 24 passes for 654 yards and eight touchdowns. … Senior receiver Keavion Long has caught 19 passes for 454 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dorian Stone has made 52 tackles. … Defensive back Marlyn Jones has made 51 tackles and an interception. … The defense has made six interceptions in six games.