Kennett Indians at Cardinal Ritter Lions
Kennett Indians at Cardinal Ritter Lions

Cardinal Ritter vs. St. Clair football

Cardinal Ritter's TJ Atkins (11) and Lawrence McConnell scramble to get a mishandled kick off during the Class 3 District 2 final football game against St. Clair on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at St. Clair High School in St. Clair, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

What: Class 3 quarterfinal.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

Records: Kennett 11-0; Cardinal Ritter 3-3.

Rankings: Kennett, No. 5 Class 3 Missouri Media.

Last week: Kennett 13, St. Mary’s 0 (forfeit); Ritter 53, St. Clair 13.

Up next: Winner of Lutheran North and Blair Oaks in a semifinal.

Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.

On Kennett: Won third consecutive district title when St. Mary’s forfeited due to COVID-19 positive tests and quarantines. … Advanced to the Class 3 semifinals last season, where it was beaten by eventual champion Odessa. …Lost to Cardinal Ritter 42-9 in the 2018 quarterfinals in the only previous meeting between these teams.

On Cardinal Ritter: Won its first district championship since it was the 2018 Class 3 runner up. … Scored 53 points against St. Clair. St. Clair allowed its previous nine opponents to score 48 combined points. … Won three in a row after losing its first three games to Francis Howell, Jackson and Helias. … Senior TJ Atkins made the switch to quarterback this season after playing receiver. He’s thrown for 1,494 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior running back and Tulsa recruit William Jackson has rushed for 505 yards and four touchdowns in four games. … Junior receiver and Oklahoma recruit Luther Burden III has caught 24 passes for 654 yards and eight touchdowns. … Senior receiver Keavion Long has caught 19 passes for 454 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dorian Stone has made 52 tackles. … Defensive back Marlyn Jones has made 51 tackles and an interception. … The defense has made six interceptions in six games.

