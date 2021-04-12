Kirksey named Ritenour's new football coach

Yarmon Kirksey has finally reached his goal of becoming a head coach after 21 years as an assistant.
Kirksey was introduced as Ritenour’s football coach Monday afternoon. He replaces Kyle Wagner, who resigned after one season to become the head coach at Sikeston. Wagner was hired at Ritenour in March of 2020 but didn’t get to coach the Huskies on the field until last month when they took part in the alternate fall season offered by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. Ritenour finished 1-3 this spring.
Kirksey’s hire was approved by Ritenour’s board of education Thursday. He met superintendent Chris Kilbride at the Huskies final spring game Friday night. But it wasn’t until Monday when his phone turned into a parade of well wishes and congratulations that it became real.
“It didn’t really hit me until today,” Kirksey said with a laugh.
It took a few days to sink in, but when you’ve waited as long as Kirksey has that’s to be expected. He spent 19 years at Webster Groves under longtime coach Cliff Ice. The last two years he was on Carl Reed’s staff at Lutheran North. In that time he was part of three state championship teams and two state runners-up.
“At this point in my career I’ve accomplished everything I can accomplish as an assistant,” Kirksey said.
A 1996 Hazelwood Central graduate, he played for John Pukala, who had Ice on staff as an assistant. When Ice was hired to take over Webster Groves, he reached out to Kirksey, who then was a senior at Harris Stowe.
Ice brought on Kirksey to be his junior varsity head coach.
“It was a really good situation,” Kirksey said.
In his five seasons as the JV coach he also had the role of offensive coordinator. He also served as the varsity defensive backs coach, co-defensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. He was Lutheran North’s defensive coordinator during his two years on staff.
Kirksey and Wagner spent one year together as assistants at Lutheran North. It’s one reason why Kirskey doesn’t think he’ll be making any wholesale changes as the Huskies prepare to play in the fall.
“Kyle and I are from the same coaching tree,” Kirksey said. “This program is going to be going in the right direction the next few years.”
Kirksey always wanted to be a head coach, but he wasn’t willing to jump at just any open job. He spent so much time at Webster Groves because it was a good place to learn and the Statesmen were competitive nearly every year of his tenure. They were routinely a threat to make a deep playoff run.
“Being at Webster was a great experience,” Kirksey said. “We had a chance to win every year.”
Ritenour stuck out as the kind of place Kirksey felt he could be successful. Especially after the orange and clad Huskies ventured over to Moss Field and beat the Statesmen a time or two while he was there.
“When we were at Webster they beat us a few times,” Kirksey said. “It’s a one high school district. It’s a really good job to have because they have a lot of talent.”
It also has the support of the school district and the administration.
Both of those are significant assets for Kirksey, who is excited by what he saw the Huskies do in their limited games this year under Wagner.
“I have to jump right in and keep things going,” he said. “We have to build on the season they had this spring.”
It’s going to be a challenge, but one Kirksey feels he’s been preparing for his entire professional life. He’s waited for his time and now it’s here.
“I truly enjoy coaching,” Kirksey said. “This is what I’m born to do.”