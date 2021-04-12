Kirksey named Ritenour's new football coach

A 1996 Hazelwood Central graduate, he played for John Pukala, who had Ice on staff as an assistant. When Ice was hired to take over Webster Groves, he reached out to Kirksey, who then was a senior at Harris Stowe.

Ice brought on Kirksey to be his junior varsity head coach.

“It was a really good situation,” Kirksey said.

In his five seasons as the JV coach he also had the role of offensive coordinator. He also served as the varsity defensive backs coach, co-defensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. He was Lutheran North’s defensive coordinator during his two years on staff.

Kirksey and Wagner spent one year together as assistants at Lutheran North. It’s one reason why Kirskey doesn’t think he’ll be making any wholesale changes as the Huskies prepare to play in the fall.

“Kyle and I are from the same coaching tree,” Kirksey said. “This program is going to be going in the right direction the next few years.”

Kirksey always wanted to be a head coach, but he wasn’t willing to jump at just any open job. He spent so much time at Webster Groves because it was a good place to learn and the Statesmen were competitive nearly every year of his tenure. They were routinely a threat to make a deep playoff run.