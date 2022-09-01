Kirksey returns home as Ritenour ends 13-game skid at Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES — Yarmon Kirksey thought his first win as a head coach would come at Webster Groves High’s Moss Field.

He just never thought it would be against the Statesmen.

After an 18-year run as an assistant coach on Cliff Ice’s staff at Webster Groves, Kirksey returned to his old stomping grounds as the Ritenour football team’s coach Thursday night. After a slow start the Huskies scored 46 unanswered points and rolled to a 46-3 win.

“It’s bittersweet because I always thought I would be here,” Kirksey said. “I thought I would take Cliff Ice’s place when he retired, but that wasn’t in the cards for me. Bringing my guys here to play was special. I kind of downplayed it with the guys, but it meant a lot to me to get this win tonight.”

Ritenour (1-1) ended a 13-game winless drought that began in the pandemic-altered spring season of 2021. Kirksey was brought on board before the fall 2021 season and the Huskies went 0-10.

They dropped a heartbreaker to rival Pattonville last week, and Kirksey thought that may have affected how they prepared during their short week.

“We didn’t have a good week of practice,” Kirksey said. “I think the guys were still down from losing in the last minute to Pattonville. But second half they locked in and played some really good football.”

Ritenour led 18-3 at halftime, then proceeded to score on its first three possessions of the third quarter.

Two plays into its first drive of the period junior quarterback Jayden Barnett got the Statesmen defense to bite on a play-action pass that turned into a 50-yard touchdown to senior receiver Eli Mitchell. For the night Barnett, a lefty, hit on 7 of 12 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior running back Elijah Fry had a pair of touchdowns and junior running back Billy Hall had 88 yards rushing and two touchdowns, too.

Junior receiver Derrick Smith tacked on the final score when he returned a punt 59 yards for a touchdown less than four minutes into the fourth quarter. After so many hard days and nights on the field, the Huskies were relishing their victory.

“It’s a lot of adversity, sweat, tears and blood on the field,” Fry said. “I’m so happy, joyful and I can’t wait to get back to work and win some more games.”

Webster Groves (0-2) is mired in a miserable stretch. The Statesmen have lost 17 consecutive games. Their last win came against Ritenour 1,035 days ago on November 1, 2019. That was Ice’s last season with the program. Matt Buha was brought in for the 2020 season and resigned prior to the completion of the 2021 season. Assistant coach Munir Prince was promoted to the top job for the Turkey Day Game with Kirkwood last Thanksgiving and was pegged as the program’s new leader before he resigned in March to take an assistant coaching position with Eastern Michigan University. Connor White was hired as the Statesmen’s new skipper in the spring.

A first-year head coach, White has a considerable task in front of him. The Statesmen opened the season with a 61-0 loss to Summit last week. This week things started off pretty good as senior kicker Joe Garzia knocked in a 24-yard field goal to give Webster Groves a 3-0 lead with 3 minutes and 56 seconds to go in the first.

It was the first time in eight games the Statesmen had a lead. But it was short lived.

Webster Groves was penalized 13 times, many of which were false start penalties.

“We just have to understand that if you want to win games you can’t do those things,” White said. “We can’t have as many pre-snap penalties as we had on offense. It sets us behind the chains.”

It’s understandable why the Statesmen were itching to get off the line — Ritenour’s defense was feasting on Webster Groves sophomore quarterback Patrick Keegan. Keegan only attempted seven passes because he was often running for his life before he could make his reads. Ritenour senior cornerback Nate Watson had at least two sacks as the Huskies racked up six quarterback takedowns. Even when Keegan scrambled for positive yards he took his share of hard hits.

“It’s a great feeling (getting into the backfield),” Watson said. “I’m happy for my brothers and my team and I’m trying to get to work and have a great season.”

If the Huskies had one miscue Thursday it was they weren’t able to catch up to Kirksey, 44, and give him a water bath for his first coaching win.

Instead they doused offensive coordinator — Kirksey’s brother, Dwayne.

“I didn’t want to get wet,” Yarmon Kirksey said with a laugh. “He’s a little slower than me.”

Dwayne, 40, also spent 18 years working with and coaching the Statesmen. Their brother, Dwight, is an assistant principal at Webster Groves High. The trio were honored before the game at the coin toss for their longtime dedication to the school and its community.