Kirkwood charges back after early deficit to knock off Ladue

LADUE — First-year Kirkwood High football coach Jeremy Maclin wasn’t worried.
After outscoring their first three opponents 170-26, the Pioneers quickly found themselves down after giving up a game-opening kickoff return for a touchdown against Ladue in a non-conference game at Orrin S. Wightman IV Field on Friday night.
But Kirkwood didn’t flinch, scoring on its final four drives of the first half on the way to a 34-18 win.
“I know what type of guys I got,” Maclin said. “These guys work hard. These guys are hungry. These guys are talented and when you got that type of football team, you will be in good shape. Now granted, we don't want to start the game like that, but they responded so well.”
Tyler Macon had three catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns and he also ran in a 28-yard touchdown for Kirkwood (4-0), No. 9 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings.
Deion Brown rushed for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Darius Jones rushed for 103 yards for the Pioneers. Louis Kavanaugh went 11 for 19 passing for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“We had to find a way to get our run game going and get the passing game going,” Brown said. “And once we got momentum, we weren’t going to stop.”
Justin McBride got No. 8 Ladue (3-1) started in style by returning the game’s opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown.
Aside from Mason Taylor’s impressive 47-yard field goal in the second quarter for Ladue, it was all Kirkwood for the rest of the opening half.
Kirkwood marched 80 yards on nine plays on its second drive to even the game. Brown capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left in the first quarter.
Patrick Fortune came up with an interception on the very next play to give Kirkwood the ball on the Ladue 28-yard-line. One play later, Macon took a jet sweep to the left for a touchdown to give the Pioneers a 13-7 lead.
“That was huge,” Macon said. “It flipped the momentum. I don't think we were ever out of it, even when they scored the first play of the game, so it was good.”
Kavanaugh found Macon for a 38-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter. Kavanaugh was a perfect 7-for-7 passing for 99 yards for the Pioneers in the first half.
Brown took a direct snap for another 1-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to give Kirkwood a 27-10 halftime lead.
“Mistakes happen and we know that,” Brown said. “And we've got to bounce back on it, just like we did.”
The Pioneers outgained the Rams 250-56 in the first half.
“They've been playing phenomenal all year,” Maclin said of the Kirkwood defense. “That's the work they put in.”
Kavanaugh connected with Macon for a 45-yard touchdown pass for Kirkwood in the third quarter.
“Deion (Brown) with the great running game opened up the passing game,” Macon said. “When it's man coverage, because of Deion, good things happen.”
Adonis Whitely made a nifty grab in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown catch for Ladue in the fourth.
“For the program that I think we are and the team that I think we are, our kids will learn a lot from this and move forward and be better next week and then hopefully for the weeks to come,” Ladue coach Mike Tarpey said.