Kirkwood charges back after early deficit to knock off Ladue

Justin McBride got No. 8 Ladue (3-1) started in style by returning the game’s opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown.

Aside from Mason Taylor’s impressive 47-yard field goal in the second quarter for Ladue, it was all Kirkwood for the rest of the opening half.

Kirkwood marched 80 yards on nine plays on its second drive to even the game. Brown capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left in the first quarter.

Patrick Fortune came up with an interception on the very next play to give Kirkwood the ball on the Ladue 28-yard-line. One play later, Macon took a jet sweep to the left for a touchdown to give the Pioneers a 13-7 lead.

“That was huge,” Macon said. “It flipped the momentum. I don't think we were ever out of it, even when they scored the first play of the game, so it was good.”

Kavanaugh found Macon for a 38-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter. Kavanaugh was a perfect 7-for-7 passing for 99 yards for the Pioneers in the first half.

Brown took a direct snap for another 1-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to give Kirkwood a 27-10 halftime lead.