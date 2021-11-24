Kirkwood eyes eighth consecutive Turkey Day win over Webster Groves

“He doesn’t talk much, he just comes out and works,” Prince said. “It’s been great to see him push through and overcome adversity. It’s going to be a good teaching moment for him not only on the field but off the field. You’re going to have some adverse moments, things aren’t going to go your way, but you have to put your hard hat on and come to work every single day and do the best you can.”

Jones will do just that, but Kirkwood isn’t going to make it easy on him or his teammates. The Pioneers went 6-3 this season and boast some dynamic playmakers in junior running back Deion Brown and junior receiver Tyler Macon who have combined for 27 touchdowns. Brown missed a few weeks with an injury and senior running back Darius Jones stepped in and filled the void. He’s scored seven touchdowns this season, and if he gets the chance he’ll score seven more on Thursday.

“When we get kicked out of the playoffs, Turkey Day that’s our Super Bowl,” Jones said. “We come out and play for the community and have fun.”