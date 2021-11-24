Kirkwood eyes eighth consecutive Turkey Day win over Webster Groves

One of the staples of Thanksgiving is the abundance of everything. Be it turkey, mashed potatoes, candied yams, green bean casserole, cornbread or pumpkin pie, there’s always more.
Only there’s one thing you won’t be able to find in Kirkwood on Thursday.
Pity for the orange and black.
When Kirkwood hosts rival Webster Groves for the annual Turkey Day Game at high noon at Kirkwood High's Lyons Field, pity will be in short supply.
Webster Groves is in the midst of one of its toughest stretches in school history. The Statesmen went 0-9 this season and have lost 14 consecutive games. Their last victory came against Ritenour on November 1, 2019. They’ve lost seven consecutive Turkey Day Games, and the last one they won was a junior varsity game in 2012 as Kirkwood’s varsity won the program’s first state championship. Webster Groves' varsity hasn’t won on Turkey Day since 2008, but Webster still holds the overall edge in the rivalry 58-53-7.
“In these rivalry games you can throw that out the window,” Kirkwood coach Jeremy Maclin said. “I know they’re going to come prepared. I know we’re going to get their best shot.”
The Statesmen’s best shot will come after head coach Matt Buha resigned Nov. 4 after going 0-12 over the past two seasons. Buha’s first season with the program was marred by the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions put in place to limit its spread in the summer and fall of 2020. Webster only played three games last season and one of them was not Turkey Day. The game was canceled for the first time since 1988. Webster’s 10th head coach, Buha is the first to not coach on Turkey Day.
Leading the program has been interim coach Munir Prince. A former standout at De Smet and then the University of Missouri, Prince was hired at Webster last year as an assistant athletics director and assistant football coach. He’s been tasked with shepherding a Statesmen football program that is in dire need of some tender love and care.
“You’re the CEO of the program,” Prince said. “There’s a lot of things to take care of.”
Prince had no idea all the stuff that would land on his plate — pardon the pun. When Buha left, so did five assistant coaches. Prince has been working with Webster principal and former Kirkwood football coach Matt Irvin, former De Soto coach Chris Johnson and Webster graduate and former NFL punter David Brader to prepare the Statesmen to take their shot at the prized Frisco Bell, which has been parked at Kirkwood so long this year’s class of seniors were in elementary school the last time it moved.
“The Bell is definitely going to stay at home,” Kirkwood senior defensive end Brady Nauman said.
Webster senior standout James Jones would love nothing more than to ring the bell in joyous triumph Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-2 and 165-pound wide receiver has done everything he can to make it happen. He’s scored six of the Statesmen’s eight touchdowns this season. He’s shown up to work each and every day and never complains despite not seeing the results he wants on the scoreboard week after week.
“He doesn’t talk much, he just comes out and works,” Prince said. “It’s been great to see him push through and overcome adversity. It’s going to be a good teaching moment for him not only on the field but off the field. You’re going to have some adverse moments, things aren’t going to go your way, but you have to put your hard hat on and come to work every single day and do the best you can.”
Jones will do just that, but Kirkwood isn’t going to make it easy on him or his teammates. The Pioneers went 6-3 this season and boast some dynamic playmakers in junior running back Deion Brown and junior receiver Tyler Macon who have combined for 27 touchdowns. Brown missed a few weeks with an injury and senior running back Darius Jones stepped in and filled the void. He’s scored seven touchdowns this season, and if he gets the chance he’ll score seven more on Thursday.
“When we get kicked out of the playoffs, Turkey Day that’s our Super Bowl,” Jones said. “We come out and play for the community and have fun.”
Turkey Day is the oldest rivalry game west of the Mississippi River. Its history goes back more than 100 years. But this year’s version will be different than any others before it. For the first time in the rivalry both teams will be led by Black coaches. Neither Prince nor Maclin played for head coaches that looked like them in their high school or college careers. It means a great deal to both of them to be leaders for all the players in their programs.
“I think it’s good for these young men to see Black men in positions of power and leadership just so they know they can do it as well,” Prince said.
Added Maclin, “If there is ever a time for history to be made I guess it’s now.”
History will be made Thursday regardless of the result. Kirkwood will either extend the most dominant run in the rivalry another year or Webster Groves will turn the rivalry on its head with a stunning victory. Whatever happens, it’s bigger than just a game.
“I think the best part of the Webster and Kirkwood rivalry is two public school communities that represent their town and there’s a lot of diversity at both schools,” Kirkwood senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh said. “You’ve got black, white, rich, poor and we all learn how to love each other and represent our towns.”