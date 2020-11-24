Kirkwood football coach Shelton announces retirement

Farrell Shelton never lost a Turkey Day Game to Webster Groves.

And he never will.

On Tuesday, the Kirkwood High football coach announced he will retire at the completion of this school year, ending his six-year tenure with the Pioneers.

Shelton was hired to replace Matt Irvin prior to the 2015 season. In his tenure, Shelton guided Kirkwood to a 48-14 record and won the 2016 Class 6 state championship, the second state title in program history.

The Pioneers have not lost the prized Frisco Bell to the rival Statesmen in Shelton’s tenure. Kirkwood currently owns a seven-game win streak in the series, which will not be played Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before he took over Kirkwood, Shelton spent 25 years at Eureka as an educator and a coach. In his time as head football coach, the Wildcats went 130-37, won eight district titles, made two state semifinal appearances and finished as the 2002 Class 4A runner-up.

In its news release, Kirkwood’s athletic department said a timeline for hiring Shelton’s replacement “will be announced soon.”

