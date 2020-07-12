Kirkwood football player tests positive for coronavirus

Kirkwood High athletics director Corey Nesslage confirmed Sunday afternoon one of the school's football players has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The player was in a group with 14 others who were participating in voluntary summer workouts as per social distancing guidelines.

All 15 players involved in the group will be quarantined for the next 14 days, Nesslage said.

Kirkwood superintendent David Ulrich sent a letter to the players and their families.

"Once the (players) report to campus they all go through a screening process," Nesslage said. "Then they were told immediately to go to the practice venue. The coaches last week put them in specific groups and they stayed with those groups on a daily basis."

The rest of the football team will continue to work out on a volunteer basis without the 15 under quarantine, Nesslage said.

Ulrich said in a statement, "It is my intention to build confidence and trust by communicating accurate and timely information as we move forward in this unprecedented time."

Nesslage said Kirkwood High's athletes and their families in every sport are free to make a decision on whether to participate in workouts this week.

"If any families don't feel safe, obviously they can keep their sons or daughters at home," he said.

Nesslage said he feels comfortable the school has done everything possible to protect its students.

"We've dotted every I and crossed every T to make sure that safety is at the forefront of everything we do," he said.