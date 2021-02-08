Kirkwood names Maclin new football coach, pending board approval

Jeremy Maclin has been promoted.

Kirkwood High announced Monday that Maclin has been named the school's new head football coach in waiting. The hiring of Maclin, who has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach for his alma mater, won’t be official until he is approved by the Kirkwood Board of Education when it meets Feb. 22.

Maclin will take over for Farrell Shelton, who announced in November he was retiring from coaching after a 31-year career, including the last six at Kirkwood.

When Maclin’s hire is made official, he will be the first Black coach to lead Kirkwood’s football program in more than a century of its existence.

“I am deeply honored to be recommended as the next head football coach at Kirkwood High school,” Maclin said in a press release. “I have been blessed in my life to have mentors and coaches who have had a lasting impact on me. I am grateful for this chance to play such a role in the lives of today’s youth to help fulfill their dreams on and off the field.”

Maclin, 32, graduated from Kirkwood in 2006 and is regarded as one of its all-time best athletic standouts for his excellence as a wide receiver on the football field but also on the basketball court.