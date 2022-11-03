Kirkwood Pioneers at CBC Cadets

On Kirkwood: Faces CBC for second time this century and first time since the 2014 Class 6 semifinals. … Won four games in a row. Three losses this season to Vashon, Eureka and Marquette came by a combined five points. … Senior running back and Eastern Michigan recruit Deion Brown has rushed for 1,411 yards and 26 touchdowns. He’s cemented himself as the top running back in program history. Junior quarterback Creighton Wise has completed 51 of 89 passes for 735 yards, six touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. Senior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 35 passes for 438 yards and scored six total touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Larry Robinson has caught 25 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Patrick Fortune has made 53 tackles and two interceptions. Sophomore defensive end Tafari Staples has made 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Khalil Webb has made 42 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.