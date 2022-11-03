Kirkwood Pioneers at CBC Cadets

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 4 Kirkwood 6-3; No. 1 CBC 9-1.
Rankings: CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Kirkwood 52, Lindbergh 10; CBC 57, Vianney 6.
Up next: Winner of No. 2 Marquette and No. 3 Seckman.
On Kirkwood: Faces CBC for second time this century and first time since the 2014 Class 6 semifinals. … Won four games in a row. Three losses this season to Vashon, Eureka and Marquette came by a combined five points. … Senior running back and Eastern Michigan recruit Deion Brown has rushed for 1,411 yards and 26 touchdowns. He’s cemented himself as the top running back in program history. Junior quarterback Creighton Wise has completed 51 of 89 passes for 735 yards, six touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. Senior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 35 passes for 438 yards and scored six total touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Larry Robinson has caught 25 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Patrick Fortune has made 53 tackles and two interceptions. Sophomore defensive end Tafari Staples has made 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Khalil Webb has made 42 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.
On CBC: Reigning Class 6 champion has won eight games in a row. Defeated Kirkwood 55-10 in 2014 Class 6 semifinals in only previous meeting this century. … Junior quarterback Cole McKey has completed 81 of 118 passes for 1,257 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior running backs Dylan Van, Ralph Dixon and Notre Dame recruit Jeremiyah Love have combined to rush for 2,007 yards and score 34 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has caught 44 passes for 781 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker and Missouri State recruit Michael Teason has made 60 tackles and nine tackles for loss. Senior linebacker Wyatt Haverstick has made 34 tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Northwestern recruit Tyler Gant has made 41 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.