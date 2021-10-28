Kirkwood Pioneers at De Smet Spartans

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 first round.
Seeds, records: No. 5 Kirkwood, 6-2; No. 4 De Smet, 7-2.
Rankings: De Smet, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Kirkwood 30, Eureka 29 (OT); De Smet 42, Vashon 7.
On Kirkwood: Rallied from a 23-7 second-half deficit to beat Eureka in overtime last week. ... Forfeited district opener to SLUH last season due to COVID-19 related contact tracing. ... Ended the 2018 and 2019 postseasons in Joplin during the district tournament. … First time facing De Smet in at least two decades. First game against a member of the Metro Catholic Conference since the Pioneers won 20-14 at Chaminade in 2017. … Senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh has passed for 1,266 yards, 12 touchdowns, been intercepted eight times and rushed for four touchdowns. Senior running back Darius Jones has rushed for 514 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s put up 363 yards and five touchdowns since becoming the primary ball carrier after junior running back Deion Brown was injured against Hazelwood Central on Sept. 24. Junior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 42 passes for 793 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Gio Van Jr. has 51 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive back Patrick Fortune Jr. has 50 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and an interception. Senior defensive lineman Brady Nauman has 18 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.
On De Smet: The 2020 Class 6 runner-up and 2019 state champion has not lost a district game since the 2018 final against CBC. ... First time facing Kirkwood in at least two decades. Won six in a row since losing to CBC on Sept. 10. ... First-year Spartans coach Carl Reed’s last loss in a district tournament was when Trinity beat Lutheran North 31-24 on November 4, 2016. … Junior quarterback Christian Cotton has passed for 831 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 524 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Keshawn Ford has rushed for 483 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Gavin Bomstad has 16 receptions for 383 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Demetrion Cannon has 15 receptions for 205 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Chris Skiljan has 58 tackles. Junior linebacker Elijah Thomas has 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. Sophomore defensive lineman Caleb Redd has 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, five sacks and one interception. Senior safety Kaleb Purdy has 36 tackles.