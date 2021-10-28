Kirkwood Pioneers at De Smet Spartans

On Kirkwood: Rallied from a 23-7 second-half deficit to beat Eureka in overtime last week. ... Forfeited district opener to SLUH last season due to COVID-19 related contact tracing. ... Ended the 2018 and 2019 postseasons in Joplin during the district tournament. … First time facing De Smet in at least two decades. First game against a member of the Metro Catholic Conference since the Pioneers won 20-14 at Chaminade in 2017. … Senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh has passed for 1,266 yards, 12 touchdowns, been intercepted eight times and rushed for four touchdowns. Senior running back Darius Jones has rushed for 514 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s put up 363 yards and five touchdowns since becoming the primary ball carrier after junior running back Deion Brown was injured against Hazelwood Central on Sept. 24. Junior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 42 passes for 793 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Gio Van Jr. has 51 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive back Patrick Fortune Jr. has 50 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and an interception. Senior defensive lineman Brady Nauman has 18 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.