Kirkwood Pioneers at Eureka Wildcats

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Kirkwood 1-1 overall, 1-0 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool; Eureka 2-0, 1-0.
On Kirkwood: Has won five of the seven meetings with Eureka since 2015. Won last year’s game at Eureka 30-29 in overtime. … Senior quarterback Omar Hopkins has passed for 406 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Deion Brown has rushed for 262 yards and five touchdowns and caught two passes for 15 yards and another score. Senior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 13 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Kam Richardson has caught three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. … Junior linebacker Kylan Wallace has made 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Sophomore linebacker Carson Lindquist has made 11 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Sophomore defensive end Tafari Staples has made six tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive back Jaheim Harris has made eight tackles and recovered two fumbles.
On Eureka: Dropped its last two games against Kirkwood, including last season’s OT thriller that was decided when the Wildcats were unable to convert a go-ahead two-point conversion. ... Last week’s win over Hazelwood West was just the second shutout since the start of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season for the Wildcats’ defense. … Senior quarterback Jace Peterson has completed 10-of-17 passes for 109 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior running back Kevin Emmanuel has rushed for 463 yards and five touchdowns. He’s averaging nearly 12 yards per carry. Senior tight end Trenton Groff has caught four passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Connor Quinn has made 17 tackles and four tackles for loss. Junior linebacker Ryan Thornhill has made 14 tackles.