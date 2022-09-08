Kirkwood Pioneers at Eureka Wildcats

On Kirkwood: Has won five of the seven meetings with Eureka since 2015. Won last year’s game at Eureka 30-29 in overtime. … Senior quarterback Omar Hopkins has passed for 406 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Deion Brown has rushed for 262 yards and five touchdowns and caught two passes for 15 yards and another score. Senior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 13 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Kam Richardson has caught three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. … Junior linebacker Kylan Wallace has made 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Sophomore linebacker Carson Lindquist has made 11 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Sophomore defensive end Tafari Staples has made six tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive back Jaheim Harris has made eight tackles and recovered two fumbles.