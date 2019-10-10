When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Kirkwood 4-2; Eureka 5-1
Rankings: Eureka No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 5 Missouri Media
Last week: Kirkwood 49, Ritenour 6; Eureka 38, Lindbergh 14
On Kirkwood: Ended Eureka's season three of the last four years, including last season in a Class 6 district tournament. Has not lost at Eureka since at least 1999. Has won three in a row after losing back-to-back games with Francis Howell and Marquette. ...Junior quarterback Kannon Nesslage has been sensational in his varsity debut as he's completed 97 of 154 passes for 1,658 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Junior receiver Jackson Fortner has 27 receptions for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver William Lee has 20 receptions for 377 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Jay Maclin returned from injury two weeks ago. He caught one pass for eight yards in last week's win over Ritenour. Junior running back Gerald Jackson has rushed for 332 yards and two touchdowns. He had one carry against the Huskies last week. ...Junior defensive back Mekhl Macklin has made 39 tackles. Senior linebacker Cameron Macon has 37 tackles and four sacks. Senior defensive back Myson Pace has two interceptions.
On Eureka: Defeated Kirkwood for the first time in at least two decades in last year's regular-season matchup. Lost the rematch in the Class 6 district tournament after leading 14-0 at halftime. Moved into Class 5 this season. ...Junior quarterback Carter Davis has completed 63 of 110 passes for 1,233 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Sophomore running back Jaquari Parks has rushed for 577 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Zach Valentine has caught 26 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Jhalon Asher-Sanders has 15 receptions for 410 yards and five scores. ...Senior linebacker Jake McCollum has made 66 tackles and six sacks. Junior linebacker Chase Ruckman has 52 tackles and an interception. Junior defensive lineman Daley Thompson has 28 tackles and six sacks. Asher-Sanders has intercepted two passes.