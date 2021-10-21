Kirkwood Pioneers at Eureka Wildcats

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Kirkwood 5-2 overall, 1-2 Suburban Yellow; Eureka 7-1, 1-2.
Rankings: Eureka, No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Last week: Kirkwood 55, McCluer North 0; Eureka 40, Mehlville 0.
On Kirkwood: Ended two-game losing streak with decisive win over McCluer North. It’s the first win for the Pioneers since standout junior running back Deion Brown was injured against Hazelwood Central on Sept. 24. … Has won four of six against Eureka since 2015 including last season, 28-17. … Senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh has completed 76 of his 116 pass attempts for 1,036 yards, 10 touchdowns and has been intercepted seven times. Sophomore quarterback Creighton Wise has seen more action recently and has completed 16 of 27 passes for 243 yards, three touchdowns and has been intercepted once. In the two games since Brown was injured senior running back Darius Jones has rushed for a combined 253 yards and scored four touchdowns. Junior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 34 passes for 537 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Gio Van Jr. has made 45 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive back Patrick Fortune has made 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and an interception. Senior defensive lineman Brady Nauman has made 18 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.
On Eureka: Won five in a row after it lost to Hazelwood Central 25-20 on Sept. 10. In a neck and neck race with rival Summit for the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 2 tournament. A win over Kirkwood would lock up the top seed. …Posted first shutout of season last week against Mehlville. It’s the first time this season Mehlville has been shut out. … Has scored 40 or more points four times this season. … Senior quarterback Carson Smith has completed 86 of 128 passes for 1,414 yards, 15 touchdowns and has been intercepted six times. Junior running back Kevin Emmanuel has rushed for 1,048 yards and 16 touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan Fonke has caught 21 passes for 384 yards and scored five touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Will Nelson has made 77 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior defensive lineman Martrell Brown has made 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior defensive back Mason Mayer has made 29 tackles and three interceptions.