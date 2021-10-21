Kirkwood Pioneers at Eureka Wildcats

On Kirkwood: Ended two-game losing streak with decisive win over McCluer North. It’s the first win for the Pioneers since standout junior running back Deion Brown was injured against Hazelwood Central on Sept. 24. … Has won four of six against Eureka since 2015 including last season, 28-17. … Senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh has completed 76 of his 116 pass attempts for 1,036 yards, 10 touchdowns and has been intercepted seven times. Sophomore quarterback Creighton Wise has seen more action recently and has completed 16 of 27 passes for 243 yards, three touchdowns and has been intercepted once. In the two games since Brown was injured senior running back Darius Jones has rushed for a combined 253 yards and scored four touchdowns. Junior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 34 passes for 537 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Gio Van Jr. has made 45 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive back Patrick Fortune has made 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and an interception. Senior defensive lineman Brady Nauman has made 18 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.