When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Kirkwood 4-3; Ladue 8-0
Rankings: Ladue No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 4 Missouri Media
Last week: Kirkwood was idle; Ladue 43, Pattonville 7
On Kirkwood: Had three-game winning streak broken by Eureka on Oct. 11. Was off last week to accommodate for Turkey Day Game with rival Webster Groves on Thanksgiving. ...Junior quarterback Kannon Nesslage has thrown for 1,997 yards, 20 yards and been intercepted four times. Senior receiver and Missouri recruit Jay Maclin has caught 11 passes for 176 yards in his three games since returning from injury. Junior receiver Jackson Fortner has caught 35 passes for 563 yards and scored five touchdowns. Junior receiver William Lee has 23 receptions for 426 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running backs Gerald Jackson and Nate Jones have combined for 571 yards and three touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Cameron Macon has 48 tackles and four sacks. Junior defensive back Mekhl Macklin has made 46 tackles.
On Ladue: Defending Class 4 champion has won 23 consecutive games. Last loss came in the Class 4 state title game in 2017. Defeated Kirkwood last year 34-21 in the first meeting between the two since 1999, which Kirkwood won 35-3. Ladue used Kirkwood's Lyons Memorial Field as its home away from home the last two years while its on-campus stadium was built. This is the first season Ladue has played on its campus since 2015. ...Ladue has not submitted statistics to STLhighschoolsports.com.