Kirkwood Pioneers at Ladue Rams
Kirkwood Pioneers at Ladue Rams

Kirkwood High School vs Belleville West High boys football

Kirkwood High School student cheer as their team extends their lead to 21-0 lead in the second quarter during a game against Belleville West High School at Belleville West High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Kirkwood 3-0; Ladue 3-0.

Rankings: Kirkwood, No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com; Ladue, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 5 Missouri Media.

Last week: Kirkwood 48, Pattonville 0; Ladue 19, Lindbergh 13 (2OT).

Stream: Prepcasts.com.

On Kirkwood: Unbeaten after three games for the eighth time since 2011. Outscored its first three opponents a combined 170-26. Won 36-35 the last time it played at Ladue by outscoring the Rams 29-7 in the fourth quarter. … Senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh has completed 21 of 35 passes for 365 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. He has rushed for three scores. Junior running back Deion Brown has rushed for 522 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 12 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Gio Vann Jr. has made 22 tackles. Junior linebacker Gabe Walker has 20 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Defense has 10 sacks and four fumble recoveries but has not made an interception this season.

On Ladue: Held to its lowest scoring output last week by Lindbergh after putting up 102 combined points its first two games. Lost at Kirkwood last season 20-7. ... Started the season with four consecutive home games. … As of Thursday, Ladue has not reported statistics this season.

