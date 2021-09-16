Kirkwood Pioneers at Ladue Rams

On Kirkwood: Unbeaten after three games for the eighth time since 2011. Outscored its first three opponents a combined 170-26. Won 36-35 the last time it played at Ladue by outscoring the Rams 29-7 in the fourth quarter. … Senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh has completed 21 of 35 passes for 365 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. He has rushed for three scores. Junior running back Deion Brown has rushed for 522 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 12 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Gio Vann Jr. has made 22 tackles. Junior linebacker Gabe Walker has 20 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Defense has 10 sacks and four fumble recoveries but has not made an interception this season.