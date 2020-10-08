Kirkwood Pioneers at Marquette Mustangs

On Kirkwood: Returns significant experience on both sides of the ball after finishing 7-4 last season and losing in a Class 6 district semifinal at Joplin. ... Senior quarterback Kannon Nesslage completed 215 of 321 passes for 3,274 yards, 38 touchdowns and was intercepted nine times. Senior running back Gerald Jackson rushed for a team-high 505 yards last season. Senior receiver Jackson Fortner caught a team-high 52 passes for 783 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Will Lee caught 47 passes for 760 yards and 12 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jason Petty made 68 tackles and eight tackles for loss last season. Senior defensive lineman Tucker Bass racked up 37 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. On the defensive line Lee made 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and four sacks.