Kirkwood Pioneers at Marquette Mustangs

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Note: Spectators will be restricted. This game is not open to the general public.
Records: Kirkwood 0-0; Marquette 1-0.
Rankings: Kirkwood, No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; Marquette, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 9 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Marquette 41, Lafayette 7.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Kirkwood: Returns significant experience on both sides of the ball after finishing 7-4 last season and losing in a Class 6 district semifinal at Joplin. ... Senior quarterback Kannon Nesslage completed 215 of 321 passes for 3,274 yards, 38 touchdowns and was intercepted nine times. Senior running back Gerald Jackson rushed for a team-high 505 yards last season. Senior receiver Jackson Fortner caught a team-high 52 passes for 783 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Will Lee caught 47 passes for 760 yards and 12 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jason Petty made 68 tackles and eight tackles for loss last season. Senior defensive lineman Tucker Bass racked up 37 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. On the defensive line Lee made 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and four sacks.
On Marquette: Defeated Kirkwood 42-23 last season for its first win over the Pioneers this century. Opened this season last week with a thorough victory over rival Lafayette at Union High outside of St. Louis County due to COVID-19 restrictions. … Senior running back Chris Kreh rushed 31 times for 255 yards and scored all six touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Jack Ahlbrand made his debut as he completed 6 of 10 passes for 82 yards. Senior receiver Jackson Edwards caught two passes for 30 yards.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.