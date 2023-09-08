KIRKWOOD — Creighton Wise is tired of the stereotype.

“In the years past and history, they say Kirkwood football doesn't finish,” said Wise, a Kirkwood High senior quarterback. “I think that's the thing we have to exaggerate this year, just finish, finish, finish.”

The Pioneers certainly finished Friday night.

Down by double digits early, the Pioneers rallied for a 14-10 win over visiting Eureka in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool football game.

“Defense has been playing well all year,” Kirkwood coach Jeremy Maclin said. “Offense, man, tonight we woke up, we were able to sustain some drives. I'm so proud of these guys. It wasn't perfect, but man you can’t question our heart.”

Kirkwood (2-1 overall, 2-0 conference) made a statement after halftime, starting the third quarter with a 12-play, 80-yard drive all on the ground that chewed up almost half of the third quarter. Zyan Royal capped the march with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Pioneers a 14-10 lead.

The drive set the tone as the Kirkwood offensive line kept the Eureka defense on the field for more than 20 of the game’s final 24 minutes, making spectators of a Wildcats offense that averaged 49 points a game through the first two games this season.

“They are some guys, they’re good,” Royal said of the Kirkwood offensive line. “They worked hard. They worked their butts off all week in practice and it showed in the game.”

Eureka (2-1, 1-1) was poised to get the ball for one last chance late in the fourth quarter having backed Kirkwood into a third and 9 from the Wildcats 40-yard line.

But junior Owen Nesslage came off the bench and completed his lone completion of the game, a 23-yard strike to Chris Potter, and Kirkwood ran out the clock.

“This team is fortunate to have two starting caliber quarterbacks,” Maclin said. “We were trying to get the pass game going. Got it going a little bit tonight. We've still got to get working on that. But, man, he stayed ready.”

Kirkwood outgained Eureka by more than 200 yards in the second half, including 144 total rushing yards.

Eureka’s quick start

The Wildcats dominated play in the first quarter, outgaining the Pioneers 135-43 in yards from scrimmage.

Larry Reed gave Eureka the lead, bursting free for a 42-yard touchdown run midway through the opening frame. Ryan Holtz capped the next drive with a 25-yard field goal to push the Wildcats' lead to 10-0.

“Our kids came out excited and had a good rhythm,” Eureka coach Jake Sumner said.

Shutout streak snapped

Kirkwood found its offense behind Wise’s arm in the second quarter.

Wise jump-started the Pioneers’ offense with a 36-yard pass to Potter to give Kirkwood the ball on the Eureka 21. Two plays later, Wise connected with Jaiden Sloan for an 18-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 10-7.

The score was the first points allowed by the Eureka defense, which had blanked opponents for the first 114 minutes, 13 seconds of play this season.

Wise said the score gave Kirkwood a boost heading into the second half.

“We just came out hot, ready to want more,” Wise said.

Missed opportunity

Eureka had a chance to put the Pioneers in a deep hole after stopping them on a fourth down conversion early in the second quarter. The fourth down stop gave the Wildcats the ball on the Kirkwood 37, but a holding call helped short-circuit the drive and Eureka came away with no points.

Kirkwood scored on the Wise to Sloan pass on its next drive to change the momentum.

“They executed and they finished the game off, so a good head nod to them and the way they played,” Sumner said.

Up next

Eureka hosts Marquette at 7 p.m. September 15. The Wildcats have won the last three and 12 of the last 13 games against the Mustangs.

Kirkwood travels to Hazelwood Central at 1 p.m. Sept. 16. The Pioneers beat the Hawks 36-18 last season.

Kirkwood 14, Eureka 10