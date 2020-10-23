Kirkwood uses late-game flurry to shake off Eureka

KIRKWOOD — The ball was just floating in the air in front of Kirkwood High defensive lineman Asher Weinberg.
His dream of a pick-six was right before his eyes.
The senior quickly turned that dream into reality.
"I saw the ball in the air, I thought 'six' on my mind and I went and got it," Weinberg said.
Weinberg's pick-six capped a late-game flurry that helped the Pioneers race past Eureka 28-17 on Friday at Kirkwood High.
Kirkwood (2-1) defeated Eureka for the third time in its five meetings with the Wildcats.
Weinberg grabbed the errant pass and sprinted 26 yards for the score.
"I thought I was going to get tackled," Weinberg said. "I was looking straight ahead and I was hoping no one was coming up behind me. I just got in there. I was so happy."
Just 14 seconds earlier, senior quarterback Kannon Nesslage found senior receiver Jaylen Phipps for a 67-yard touchdown strike to give the Pioneers a 21-17 lead with 1 minute 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
"It was a very eventful 14 seconds," Eureka coach Jake Sumner said. "When you get two quality teams that are trying to make things happen, sometimes that's how's it's going to fall."
The offensive explosion came after a sluggish first half for Kirkwood. The Pioneers only managed 89 yards in the first half, but finished with 372, thanks to a strong third and fourth quarters.
"We've got a bunch of seniors who made plays," Kirkwood coach Farrell Shelton said. "I told them, I can't make plays, you got to go make them. Lucky to be in this situation and we're blessed."
Phipps go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter was his second touchdown of the game. He caught three passes for two scores and 93 yards. Nesslage went 18-for-27 for 276 yards and two TDs.
Even with the 11-point lead and less than two minutes to go, Weinberg admitted that he never allowed himself or his teammates to relax.
"The second you relax, they score," Weinberg said.
Eureka (2-2) senior kicker Nathan Campbell kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to cap off a defensive slugfest.
Eureka junior running back Jaquari Parks finished with 96 yards on 24 carries and one score.
"He's a big physical runner," Sumner said. "That's been his M.O. this year and he is a good quality back. We love what he's done for us."
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.