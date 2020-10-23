Kirkwood uses late-game flurry to shake off Eureka

The offensive explosion came after a sluggish first half for Kirkwood. The Pioneers only managed 89 yards in the first half, but finished with 372, thanks to a strong third and fourth quarters.

"We've got a bunch of seniors who made plays," Kirkwood coach Farrell Shelton said. "I told them, I can't make plays, you got to go make them. Lucky to be in this situation and we're blessed."

Phipps go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter was his second touchdown of the game. He caught three passes for two scores and 93 yards. Nesslage went 18-for-27 for 276 yards and two TDs.

Even with the 11-point lead and less than two minutes to go, Weinberg admitted that he never allowed himself or his teammates to relax.

"The second you relax, they score," Weinberg said.

Eureka (2-2) senior kicker Nathan Campbell kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to cap off a defensive slugfest.

Eureka junior running back Jaquari Parks finished with 96 yards on 24 carries and one score.

"He's a big physical runner," Sumner said. "That's been his M.O. this year and he is a good quality back. We love what he's done for us."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.