Kirkwood, Webster Groves agree to cancel annual Turkey Day game

Turkey Day 2020 has been canceled.

On a Friday the 13th that will go down in local lore, the annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry game between Kirkwood and Webster Groves will not be played this year according to press releases from both schools.

“Webster Groves and Kirkwood High Schools have jointly made the difficult decision to end our 2020 football seasons,” Webster Groves’ statement reads. “The decision was made in response to an increasing number of concerns related to COVID-19 cases and quarantines which continue to limit the ability of both programs to have consistent practices as we approach Turkey Day game.”

It’s the first time since 1988 that Turkey Day won’t be played and just the 11th time in the long running history of the rivalry, it’s the oldest west of the Mississippi River in the country. Kirkwood and Webster Groves first played one another in 1898. That game ended in a 6-6 draw. The other years that the game was not played were 1904, 1905, 1911, 1914, 1918, 1924, 1925, 1926 and 1927.

Kirkwood’s statement said this would have been the 112th meeting between the two varsity teams. Webster Groves leads the all-time series 54-50-7. Kirkwood has won seven consecutive Turkey Day games.

“May the bell ring for you this Turkey Day!” Kirkwood’s statement read.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.