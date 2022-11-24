Kirkwood wins ninth consecutive Turkey Day game in Moss Field finale

WEBSTER GROVES — After more than a century, the Pioneers and Statesmen rolled around in the mud for the last time on Thanksgiving Day.

After 75 years, Webster Groves High’s Moss Field hosted its final Turkey Day football game on its natural grass playing surface. It will be torn down in the near future and replaced by a new athletic facility. Construction is expected to be completed prior to the 2024-25 school year.

Maybe by then the Webster Groves football team will be in a more competitive place. As it stands, the Statesmen are still very much a work in progress.

Kirkwood took down its neighbor and rival in a 56-7 mercy-rule running clock victory. It’s a rivalry record ninth consecutive Turkey Day victory for the Pioneers, who have not lost a varsity contest to the Statesmen on Thanksgiving since 2008.

Kirkwood (7-4) marched on to Moss Field, unloaded the prized Frisco Bell, dominated for four quarters, loaded the bell onto the back of flatbed truck and rang it all the way home.

“It means everything,” Kirkwood senior receiver Tyler Macon said. “We want to go for the state championship, but this rivalry means everything to this community so it’s good to get this win.”

A Memphis baseball recruit, Macon played his last football game and went out with a flourish.

The 6-foot and 180-pound Macon caught three passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns. He returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown, too. It was a spectacular performance on a slippery field in front of a packed house.

“It’s hard to control the ball sometimes (in the rain), but I think it’s fun, it’s football weather,” Macon said.

Kirkwood junior quarterback Creighton Wise had an outstanding first half as he completed all six of his passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Macon, senior Kam Richardson and sophomore Larry Robinson for scores. He even scrambled for a 10-yard touchdown, too.

Senior running back Deion Brown had already established himself as the most productive running back in Kirkwood history but had never scored in a Turkey Day game. The game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic when he was a sophomore in 2020. In last year’s 65-0 romp many Pioneers found the end zone, but not Brown.

On the fifth play of Kirkwood’s opening drive of the third quarter Brown went 23 yards to the house to push the Pioneers' lead to 42-7 with 10 minutes and 22 seconds in the period. He broke off a 48-yard touchdown run on the second play of Kirkwood’s next drive. The Eastern Michigan-bound Brown rushed for 175 yards on 17 carries and ended his career with school records for most rushing yards in a game, season and career.

Webster Groves (1-9) tried to make a game of it. On offense the Statesmen waited until the play clock was nearly expired to snap the ball. They went to a multi-back rushing attack with junior Trevion Hulsey, junior Jacob Moreland and junior quarterback Qwalan Miller taking turns rushing. Moreland had one carry the first nine games of the season. On Thursday he had eight rushes for 29 yards. Hulsey did the yeoman’s work as he rushed 12 times for 76 yards. Hulsey's 27-yard touchdown run with 3:29 to play in the first cut Kirkwood’s lead to 14-7 and gave the Statesmen a spark.

Macon was stripped on the ensuing kickoff, giving Webster Groves the ball back at Kirkwood’s 39-yard line. Four plays later Miller’s pass to junior tight end Gah-Life Kaanagbara fell incomplete and the Statesmen turned the ball over on downs.

It took the Pioneers five plays to score again. On the last play of the first quarter Wise found a wide-open Robinson for a 49-yard touchdown to push Kirkwood's lead to 21-7. The Statesmen continued to battle the rest of the way, but their slim hopes of one final miracle at Moss withered from that point forward.

“If our kids are going to do anything it’s compete,” Webster Groves first-year coach Conner White said. “I thought we competed our tails off tonight, the kids played hard the whole game. It just didn’t go the way we wanted to.”

On a rainy, dreary afternoon, Kirkwood coach Jeremy Maclin was more than soaked as his players doused him with what remained in the water cooler. A 2006 Kirkwood graduate who’s now 2-0 in Turkey Day games as a coach, Maclin beamed discussing his team’s effort leading into Thursday afternoon.

“These guys played their butts off. It’s easy not to practice hard during these last couple of weeks,” Maclin said. “Our eyes were set on this game. These guys understood the history and tradition behind it. We had to come out here and do our jobs.”