Kirkwood's defense dominates Webster Groves in Turkey Day blowout

For as hard as recent history has been to Webster Groves, the Statesmen hung tough. They trailed 6-0 at the end of the first quarter due in large part to their ferocity of their defense. Kirkwood has two dynamite playmakers in junior running back Deion Brown and junior receiver Tyler Macon. But they were held relatively in check in the first half.

It was Kirkwood’s defense that did the damage. Junior defensive back Patrick Fortune fell on a fumble in the end zone to make it 21-0 with 9 minutes and 34 seconds left in the second quarter.

On the next drive, the Statesmen elected to go for it on fourth-and-2 at the Kirkwood 25. Senior James Jones, playing as a wildcat quarterback, tried to float a pass, only to watch Nauman reach up and intercept it then rumble 73 yards the other way for a touchdown and 29-0 lead with 5:59 to play in the first half. It was the first interception return for a score in Nauman’s career.

“I was just reading the quarterback, I saw him about to throw it and as soon as he threw it I jumped up and snagged it,” Nauman said.