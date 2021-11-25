Kirkwood's defense dominates Webster Groves in Turkey Day blowout

KIRKWOOD — Marshall Hoover was about to do something few thought would happen entering Thursday afternoon’s annual Turkey Day Game.
The senior kicker was on the verge of giving the Webster Groves football team a lead over rival Kirkwood.
On the second play of the game the Statesmen defense sacked Kirkwood quarterback Louis Kavanaugh and recovered the ensuing fumble. After three plays of positive yards, Hoover marched off his steps and lined up for a 27-yard field goal.
The snap was solid, the ball was set and Hoover drove the ball hard — only it ricocheted off a helmet where the offensive and defensive lines were battling and shot high into the air.
Kirkwood junior defensive back Kameron Richardson settled under it and had one thought.
“I was just thinking about going to the house, that’s all I was trying to do,” Richardson said.
Richardson hauled in the ball and raced 72 yards the other way untouched for a touchdown. It set the stage for what was to come as Kirkwood beat Webster Groves 65-0 at Lyons Memorial Stadium on the campus of Kirkwood High.
“It’s incredible, it’s an unbelievable feeling to be able to do that in front of the community, I love it,” Kirkwood senior defensive end Brady Nauman said. “I love every second of it.”
Kirkwood (7-3) has won eight consecutive Turkey Day Games, the longest streak for either team in the series. It could have been nine, but last year’s game was not played due to COVID-19, marking the first time since 1988 the Turkey Day Game was canceled.
The margin of victory was the biggest ever for the Pioneers, but not the largest in the rivalry. Webster Groves won 76-0 in 1917.
The Statesmen haven’t won a Turkey Day Game since the junior varsity won 29-21 in 2012. That year the Pioneers won their first state championship. Webster Groves’s varsity hasn’t won a Turkey Day Game since 2008.
The Statesmen haven’t just had trouble beating the Pioneers. Webster Groves (0-10) hasn’t won a football game since November of 2019. It has lost 15 games in a row, its second such losing streak over its last 36 games. The senior class was part of a 0-10 season as freshmen, too.
Webster Groves interim coach Munir Prince made his debut as a head coach Thursday after former coach Matt Buha resigned Nov. 4. The Statesmen went 0-12 under Buha. The program’s 10th coach, Buha is the only one to not coach the Statesmen on Turkey Day.
“It was fun coaching in it,” said Prince who played his high school ball at De Smet. “Obviously we want to come out with the ‘W,’ but we learned a lot from this football game. Hopefully we can take this into next year and build off of it.”
For as hard as recent history has been to Webster Groves, the Statesmen hung tough. They trailed 6-0 at the end of the first quarter due in large part to their ferocity of their defense. Kirkwood has two dynamite playmakers in junior running back Deion Brown and junior receiver Tyler Macon. But they were held relatively in check in the first half.
It was Kirkwood’s defense that did the damage. Junior defensive back Patrick Fortune fell on a fumble in the end zone to make it 21-0 with 9 minutes and 34 seconds left in the second quarter.
On the next drive, the Statesmen elected to go for it on fourth-and-2 at the Kirkwood 25. Senior James Jones, playing as a wildcat quarterback, tried to float a pass, only to watch Nauman reach up and intercept it then rumble 73 yards the other way for a touchdown and 29-0 lead with 5:59 to play in the first half. It was the first interception return for a score in Nauman’s career.
“I was just reading the quarterback, I saw him about to throw it and as soon as he threw it I jumped up and snagged it,” Nauman said.
Webster Groves’ next drive ended when freshman quarterback Sean Patrick Keegan’s short pass was deflected and Macon intercepted it. Three plays later senior running back Darius Jones scored his second of four touchdowns to push Kirkwood's lead to 35-0 with just less than three minutes before halftime.
“Our defense played exceptionally well today, caused a lot of turnovers, scored a bunch of touchdowns,” Kirkwood first-year coach Jeremy Maclin said. “Defensively we were in tune the whole game. I’m proud of those seniors. I’m really happy for them.”
Richardson ended the half by intercepting a deep pass by Keegan. He’d only played two quarters, but Richardson already knew this was one game he’ll never forget.
“It’s going to stay with me my whole life,” Richardson said. “It’s a big game, it’s a long-time rivalry and I scored and I got a pick. It’s going to stay with me for sure.”
With the mercy-rule running clock in effect for the second half, Kirkwood continued to dominate. Jones scored his third touchdown of the afternoon when he rolled 24 yards through the Statesmen defense to make it 43-0. On the first play of the fourth quarter he caught a short pass from sophomore quarterback Creighton Wise and turned it into a 52-yard touchdown to balloon the lead to 49-0. Then he scored the Pioneers fourth two-point conversion of the game. After Kirkwood’s first extra-point kick went awry, Maclin said he was more comfortable keeping the ball on the ground.
“I saw that first PAT and got a little nervous,” Maclin said. “So I went for two. We weren’t trying to do anything crazy, that’s all it was.”
Kavanaugh returned to lead the offense midway through the fourth quarter and on the first play of the drive scampered 63 yards for a touchdown to make it 58-0 with 5:03 to go.
Kirkwood senior defensive back Gadar Burks recovered a fumble by the Statesmen and took it 48 yards for a touchdown and a 65-point lead with 1:50 to play.
It gave the Pioneers defense four touchdowns, matching Jones, who’d never scored that many on the varsity.
“It felt amazing,” Jones said. “Last game, playing in front of the community again on Thanksgiving. It’s amazing. It’s a great experience, I love it.”
The game was chippy throughout as there was some pushing and shoving after plays a few times. Both teams were called for unnecessary roughness penalties and Webster Groves senior linebacker Patrick Fox was ejected after the Pioneers final kickoff.
“We have to deal with adversity better. That’s on me,” Prince said. “I have to make sure these boys are ready for some of the tough times that lie ahead.”
Where the Statesmen go from here is a question mark. Prince is only a steward for the program at the moment. By all accounts his three-week tenure brought an energy and positivity that had been lacking. There are several talented, young players who made an impact Thursday. Sophomore running back Jabari Booth rushed for 63 yards on 10 carries. Sophomore running back and linebacker Tre Hulsey rushed for 38 yards on 13 carries. Keegan spent all fall season under center learning the varsity ropes in a trial by fire.
But that’s down the road. Right now the prized Frisco Bell is once again Pioneer property and will remain at Kirkwood for an eighth consecutive year.
“Like Coach Maclin said, only eight teams (in Missouri) get to finish their season with a win and we’re one of them,” Nauman said. “It’s pretty incredible.”