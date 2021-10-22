Kirkwood's defense stuffs Eureka's Emmanuel on the goal line for OT win

EUREKA — Nathan Hodo saved the game in the end.
A senior defensive lineman for the Kirkwood High football team, Hodo broke through the scrum to stop Eureka junior running back Kevin Emmanuel from scoring the go-ahead two-point conversion in overtime as Kirkwood held on for a hard-fought 30-29 win Friday night at Eureka.
“It’s the most exciting thing you can do,” Hodo said. “It’s what every player dreams of.”
Kirkwood (6-2 overall, 2-2 Suburban Conference Yellow) made a habit of holding Eureka out of the end zone when it needed it most. On four red zone trips, the Wildcats came away with zero points as the Pioneers held on fourth down twice and two field goal attempts were missed.
“When you play good teams like that, it’s those small moments, those small details and we didn’t execute in those exact moments every time when we needed to,” Eureka coach Jake Sumner said.
The No. 10 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Eureka (7-2, 2-2) had its moments when its running game appeared unstoppable. The Wildcats offensive line cleared the space and Emmanuel took it time and again. He rushed 38 times for 208 yards and scored all four Eureka touchdowns. His longest scoring run came in overtime as he took the handoff on the first play of the Wildcats’ possession and rolled 25 yards into the end zone.
Eureka came out to kick the tying extra point, but Sumner called timeout. After talking with his team, he sent the offense back onto the field to try and win the game.
“Just the way the game flow went, that’s what we felt would be our best opportunity,” Sumner said. “That’s the way it goes sometimes on those.”
It was such a drastic shift from how things started as the Wildcats took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter as Emmanuel scored twice. The first on a 1-yard run after he broke through for a 32-yard dash on fourth-and-2 at the 33. His second score came when Eureka went to its hurry-up offense and quickly snapped the ball on third-and-four at the 13. Before the Pioneers knew what hit them, Emmanuel was celebrating in the end zone.
Kirkwood’s defense forced Eureka’s first punt of the night early in the second quarter. The Pioneers began the drive at their own 5, but senior running back Darius Jones was taken down for a 2-yard loss on the first play. Over the next three plays, Jones carried Kirkwood to its own 30. After a false start penalty, the Pioneers were facing third-and-14 at their own 26 when sophomore quarterback Creighton Wise flipped a shovel pass to junior receiver Tyler Macon, who wove his way through traffic to find daylight and roll 70 yards before he was dragged down at the Eureka 5.
Jones scored a 1-yard touchdown two plays later to make it 14-7 with 7 minutes and 3 seconds to play in the second.
Kirkwood appeared to have scored the potential tying touchdown when Macon fielded a punt near the 50 despite being surrounded by several Eureka defenders. He eked out of trouble and scored, but the play was wiped out by an illegal block by the Pioneers. Kirkwood’s ensuing drive started at the Eureka 24 and on the first play sophomore defensive back Allen Brown stepped in front of Wise’s pass to snuff out the threat with 42.7 seconds before halftime.
Kirkwood’s defense held and Eureka took a 14-7 lead into the locker room.
On the first drive of the third quarter, Emmanuel scored his third touchdown of the night to cap a 14-play, 85-yard drive that made it 21-7 with 7:32 in the third.
On the first play of Kirkwood’s ensuing drive, Eureka sophomore defensive back Allen Brown picked off senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh and returned it 27 yards to Kirkwood’s 3. Eureka was on the cusp of burying Kirkwood.
The Pioneers defense gave a preview of what was to come at the end of the night as it held the Wildcats out when they went for it on fourth-and-goal at the 2.
Eureka’s defense immediately returned the favor by sacking Kavanaugh in the end zone for a safety and a 23-7 lead with 5:14 in the third.
Kirkwood junior defensive back Kameron Richardson intercepted Eureka quarterback Carson Smith on the Wildcats' ensuing drive to give the Pioneers the ball at their own 10.
Five plays later, Kavanaugh connected with Macon for a 75-yard touchdown to make it 23-13. Jones punched in the two-point conversion that cut the lead to 23-15.
Kirkwood tied the game when Kavanaugh found Macon down the middle for a 45-yard touchdown pass on the fourth play of the fourth quarter. Jones scored another two-point conversion to tie the game at 23 with 11:05 to go.
Eureka’s ensuing drive began at its own 36 and it methodically marched down the field as Emmanuel and Smith picked up chunks of yards with their feet. Emmanuel broke off a 28-yard run to give Eureka a first-and-goal at the 5.
Kirkwood’s defense once again rose to the moment. One first down, Cameron Paul broke through the line and hauled down Eureka junior running back Rhemi Wilson for a 10-yard loss by grabbing the bottom of his jersey. Only the official penalized Kirkwood for a horse collar tackle to give the Wildcats the ball back at the 5. On third down Smith was under pressure and tossed the ball away but was penalized for intentional grounding.
On fourth-and-goal at the 23, Eureka’s Bryce Clark attempted a 39-yard field goal that was no good. Clark had another crack at it on Eureka’s next possession, but his 36-yard attempt with 10 seconds remaining was wide of the uprights.
Kirkwood started overtime with its offense on the field and on its third play, Kavanaugh kept the ball and rushed for a 15-yard touchdown. He then came out and kicked what would be the game-winning extra point to give the Pioneers a 30-23 lead.
“Their defense was going at our running backs all night so Coach (Jeremy) Maclin decided to fake it to the running back and let me run it in,” Kavanaugh said. “My offensive linemen had the hole there, I saw the one-on-one and I was going to get it in the end zone for Coach Maclin.”
Kavanaugh completed 11-of-17 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns and was intercepted once. Macon caught nine passes for 258 yards. Jones rushed for 73 yards on 20 carries and scored once. He also had 17 tackles on defense.
“That was a gritty performance, especially defensively,” Maclin said. “It wasn’t perfect. We had some communication errors, guys lined up in the wrong spots, assignment errors, but they fought. I’m proud of them.”