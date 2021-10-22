Kirkwood's defense stuffs Eureka's Emmanuel on the goal line for OT win

Eureka came out to kick the tying extra point, but Sumner called timeout. After talking with his team, he sent the offense back onto the field to try and win the game.

“Just the way the game flow went, that’s what we felt would be our best opportunity,” Sumner said. “That’s the way it goes sometimes on those.”

It was such a drastic shift from how things started as the Wildcats took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter as Emmanuel scored twice. The first on a 1-yard run after he broke through for a 32-yard dash on fourth-and-2 at the 33. His second score came when Eureka went to its hurry-up offense and quickly snapped the ball on third-and-four at the 13. Before the Pioneers knew what hit them, Emmanuel was celebrating in the end zone.

Kirkwood’s defense forced Eureka’s first punt of the night early in the second quarter. The Pioneers began the drive at their own 5, but senior running back Darius Jones was taken down for a 2-yard loss on the first play. Over the next three plays, Jones carried Kirkwood to its own 30. After a false start penalty, the Pioneers were facing third-and-14 at their own 26 when sophomore quarterback Creighton Wise flipped a shovel pass to junior receiver Tyler Macon, who wove his way through traffic to find daylight and roll 70 yards before he was dragged down at the Eureka 5.