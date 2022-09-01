Kirt carries the load as St. Charles West outlasts Francis Howell North

COTTELVILLE — Jacob Kirt was ready for more.

The St. Charles West senior running back could have carried the football a few more times Thursday night.

As it was, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound bowling ball did enough damage.

Kirt rushed 30 times for 223 yards and four scores to help the Warriors to a 35-21 win over Francis Howell North in a non-league affair at Howell Central.

"I could have done 100 if they needed me to," Kirk said.

Kirk scored on touchdown runs of 50, 28, 5 and 3 yards.

"We give the rock to the kid, he can run," West senior tackle Barrett Disselhorst said. "Up the middle, 43 slant, that's what we do.

"And it works."

Indeed.

The Warriors (1-1) gave North (1-1) a steady dose of Kirt. He scampered to the left, to the right and up the middle in wearing down the hosts.

"He thrives on carries," West veteran coach Gary Strauss said. "He's a physical runner and he's got the speed to break away."

West (1-1) controlled the line of scrimmage, thanks to the 6-3, 250-poound Disselhorst and his buddies in the trenches.

The Warriors scored four times on lengthy drives of 80, 69, 68 and 66 yards.

"This was one of the most physical games we've had in the last year-and-a-half," Strauss said.

Kirt's ground work helped overcome a three-pack of pick-6's by the Knights. Senior Ian Kelly returned interceptions 78 and 61 yards for scores in the opening 15 minutes and 20 seconds. Junior D.J. Dillon rambled 46 yards with an errant toss early in the third period.

Kelly's interceptions gave North a 14-7 lead. Dillon pumped the advantage to 21-14 with his gallop.

But West answered each one of those miscues.

"We were pretty confident we could move the ball," Kirt said. "The line gave me the holes to run through and I just ran through them."

Kirt received plenty of help from fellow running back Jack Anzalone. Quarterbacks Daine Taylor and Morgan Regot also added key plays.

Regot scored on a 2-yard sneak up the middle with 10:37 left in the game to break a 21-21 tie. Anzalone kept the chains moving with a pair of short bursts up the middle to set up the go-ahead score.

Kirt put the game away just over three minutes later with 28-yard burst up the middle.

The Warriors were coming off a disappointing 49-12 loss to St. Dominic on opening weekend. Kirt carried 21 times for 82 yards in that setback.

Strauss said it was important to shove that game aside and forge ahead with a solid effort the next time out.

"We know we've got talent," Strauss said. "But if you start losing early, then you start doubting your talent. It was challenge for these guys to bounce back."

Kirt said it was vital not to drop to 0-2.

"We were a lot more focused in practice this week," Kirt said. "This game was a total shift in emotion and drive."

Explained Disselhorst, "The best teams can start 0-1 — but not 0-2. We came out and showed our fight."

Howell North was looking to win its first two games for the first time since 2005. The Knights lost 29 of 30 contests from 2018-20, but appear to be on the rise after a 2-8 campaign last fall.

"It was a frustrating game, but the boys played hard and I'm proud of them," North coach Brett Bevill said. "We shots ourselves in the foot a few times. But we'll get out there and fix it."

The Knights are playing their home games at Howell Central as construction continues on a new sports complex. School officials indicated that the contests next year also will be at Central.

West is looking to bounce back from a pair of losing seasons (4-6 in 2021 and 4-5 in 2020) for the time since the 2009-10 campaigns.

And this group possesses the right mentality.