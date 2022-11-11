Kirt runs wild as St. Charles West downs Lutheran North for first district crown in eight years

ST. CHARLES — Senior left guard Barrett Disselhorst embraced the challenge Friday night.

Facing a Lutheran North defensive line that was among the most physical and athletic in the state, Disselhorst was confident he and his St. Charles West linemates could open holes.

“We were practicing all week for this, and we came prepared,” said Disselhorst, a Central Missouri commit.

Led by Disselhorst, the St. Charles West offensive line opened gaping holes and senior Jacob Kirt ran through them, toting the ball 29 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns as St. Charles West defeated Lutheran North 24-7 to win the Class 3 District 3 football championship at Steve Stahl Stadium.

St. Charles West (9-2), which captured its first district championship since 2014, will travel to face Sullivan (10-2) in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Nov. 18.

In total, St. Charles West gained 255 yards rushing, with senior Jack Anzalone adding 72 punishing yards up the middle and Kirt probing the outside. Leading 17-7 early in the fourth quarter, the two combined on a signature 11-play, 72-yard touchdown drive that salted away the title.

“(Lutheran North) is massive. They’re good and they’re fast,” St. Charles West coach Gary Strauss said. “We challenged our offensive and defensive lines and said this is going to be the best you’re going to play, and they answered the bell.”

After Anzalone and Kirt milked the clock to under four minutes, Kirt called his shot.

They stacked the box with nine guys, and I told my coach, ‘If we run this toss, it’s a touchdown,’ ” Kirt said.

Seven yards later, all that was left was the celebration.

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling,” Anzalone said.

Lutheran North (7-5) played without starting sophomore quarterback Dakari Hollis, who suffered a head injury in the Crusaders' 37-21 district semifinal victory over Lutheran St. Charles.

Senior Eric Reedus, who had not thrown a pass all season, stepped in and completed his first 10 passes. He eased his way into the game with quick screen passes and handoffs to Ricky Dixon, who gained 55 of his 64 rushing yards in the first half.

Midway through the second quarter, Reedus faked a quick screen and fired a slant over the middle Jonathan Van Hook caught for a 20-yard gain. On the next play, Reedus received the shotgun snap, took one step backwards, and then darted up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown run to give Lutheran North a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Reedus performed admirably in a tough situation, finishing 13 of 20 for 131 yards passing and leading the Crusaders with 84 yards rushing.

Trailing by a touchdown, St. Charles West found its own offensive footing on the very next drive. One play after Tucker Runion returned the ensuing kickoff 32 yards, Kirt followed Disselhorst, burst through the left side of the line and galloped 39 yards to tie the score.

Kirt did plenty of damage running behind the left side of the offensive line as junior Dylan Schooler and Disselhorst moved the line of scrimmage and senior Louis Dieckmann pulled from the right side to clean up what they missed.

Kirt gained 116 yards on 14 carries in the first half alone.

“(Kirt) is our workhorse. He tends to get stronger as the game goes on and our line got stronger as the game went on,” Strauss said.

Kirt was again featured in a 10-play drive to end the first half that included a 24-yard burst over the left side and concluded with a 27-yard field goal by Ryan Beer to give the Warriors a 10-7 lead at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, a 50-yard punt by St. Charles West senior Daine Taylor pinned Lutheran North inside its own five-yard line, and the Warriors defense did not allow any movement.

A short Crusaders’ punt took a hometown, backwards bounce and set the Warriors up on the 10-yard line. At the one-yard line, Anzalone was stood up, let the rugby scrum drift him to his right and he and the pile fell into the end zone to give St. Charles West a 17-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

“That felt great,” Anzalone said. “I think we have the best line in the state. We have five guys with no replacements, and I just run behind them.”

Anzalone, who had 14 carries, became the perfect complement, taking fullback dive plays up the middle and preventing the Lutheran North defense from keying on Kirt.

On the crucial fourth quarter, time-consuming drive, Anzalone rushed five times, broke through the line for a 21-yard burst and gained three first downs, before Kirt finished the job and the game with his second touchdown run.

For St. Charles West, the eight-year drought between district championships was worth the wait.

“We knew we had talent, we just hadn’t put it all together. This week, we clicked in everything,” Strauss said.